Rubis: Availability Of The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report


9/5/2024 12:17:19 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 5 September 2024, 6.00 p.m.

Rubis announces today that its half-year financial report as of 30 June 2024 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority - AMF).

The 2024 half-year financial report can be downloaded from Rubis' website ( ), in the“Investors– Results and presentations” section.

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation

