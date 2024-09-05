Dexcom, Stellantis, Symbotic, And NANO Nuclear Energy Class Action Update: Johnson Fistel Alerts Shareholders Of Ongoing Class Action Proceedings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a law firm specializing in shareholder rights, has announced the initiation of class action lawsuits on behalf of investors of DexCom, (NASDAQ: DXCM), Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA), Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM), and NANO Nuclear Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE). Investors are encouraged to review the deadlines listed and submit their information. If you suffered a loss and are interested in more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (...) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.



DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)

Class Period : January 8, 2024 and July 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 21, 2024

The DexCom class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that DexCom's optimistic reports of growth, earnings potential, and anticipated margins fell far short of reality as DexCom relied far too heavily on its ability to attract new customers while keeping existing distribution channels afloat.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Class Period : February 15, 2024 and July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 15, 2024

According to the complaint, Stellantis issued a press release on July 25, 2024, announcing its financial results for the first half of 2024. The Company reported a steep drop in earnings that fell below forecasts, citing weak margins and high inventory at its U.S. operations. In addition, Stellantis's Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares indicated that the Company was ready to dispose of underperforming brands in its portfolio, while Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight disclosed the need to take "decisive actions to address operational challenges" in North America, including reducing production and prices for the Company's vehicles.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)

Class Period : May 6, 2024, to July 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 15, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was not truly equipped to timely deploy their systems or otherwise appropriately manage expenses through project delays; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE)

Class Period : May 8, 2024 and July 18, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 8, 2024

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: a) NNE's purported progress toward regulatory approval for the design of its planned micro reactors and fuel fabrication plant was nonexistent; b) NNE's timelines for commercialization were wildly optimistic, at best, and most likely impossible; c) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's projected revenues and growth; d) as a result, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and e) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

