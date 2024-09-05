Report Of Transactions Of Shares And Related Securities Of Bavarian Nordic By Persons Holding Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons/Companies Closely Associated With Such
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 5, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company's shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Paul John Chaplin
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Exercise of warrants
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 146.60
| 98,855
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
98,855
DKK 14,492,143.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-09-05
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Henrik Juuel
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Exercise of warrants
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 146.60
| 42,916
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
42,916
DKK 6,291,486.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-09-05
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Jean-Christophe May
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Bavarian Nordic A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Exercise of warrants
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
| DKK 155.80
| 7,039
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
7,039
DKK 1,096,676.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-09-05
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit .
Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, ... , Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, ... , Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Company Announcement no. 28 / 2024
Attachment
