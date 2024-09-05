Nutraceutical Excipients Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 10.0 Billion By 2033, At 7.6% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Nutraceutical Excipients Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market size is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The global nutraceutical excipients marketplace, integral to health and wellness, is pushed with the aid of growing health consciousness and demand for exquisite nutraceuticals. Influenced through stringent regulations, technological advancements improve solubility, balance, and bioavailability of the nutraceutical excipiennts. Consumer alternatives for natural, clean-label products shape excipient selections. Economic situations, deliver chain demanding challenges, and important investments in R&D further impact the market's dynamics, ensuring continued evolution and growth. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



Important Insights

Market Value: The global nutraceutical excipients market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from a base value of USD 5.2 billion in 2024.

By Functionality: Binders are expected to hold 64.9% of the market share in 2024, due to their essential role in ensuring product stability and efficacy.

By Product: Probiotic excipients are anticipated to claim a significant majority, accounting for 54.2% of the market share in 2024.

By Type: Natural or organic excipients are expected to lead the market, holding 54.2% of the market share in 2024. This dominance reflects the rising consumer preference for clean-label and organic products.

By End User: Protein and amino acids are forecasted to maintain a leading position, capturing 34.5% of the market share in 2024, driven by their essential role in nutraceutical formulations. Regional Insights: North America is projected to dominate the global nutraceutical excipients market, holding 42.2% of the market share in 2024, due to its advanced manufacturing capabilities and high consumer demand for health and wellness products. Latest Trends

The natural nutraceutical excipients required are soaring at a very high rate. Large-scale corporations in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical domains are paying special attention to plant-based excipients as a factor in increasing their competitive advantage as well as the global trends of healthy eating. Excipients are gradually shifting from performing a single task only, to solving the issues of stability, solubility and size of nutraceuticals. It is promoting market development because manufacturers are in search of improved excipients for more challenging formulations. Nutraceuticals Excipients Market: Competitive Landscape

The global nutraceutical excipients market's competitive landscape is influenced by key gamers like DuPont, Ingredion, Kerry Group, Roquette Freres, and BASF. These companies lead via continuous product innovation, growing excipients that decorate balance, bioavailability, and flavor of nutraceutical formulations. Expanding into new markets and diversifying product portfolios are crucial strategies for navigating the dynamic nutraceutical excipients industry. Cost competitiveness and the capability to rapidly adapt to regulatory adjustments are important for sustained competitiveness. Some of the prominent market players:

BASF SE

Cargill Inc

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd

Associated British Foods

Roquette Freres

Meggle Group Wasser

Kerry Group PLC

Fuji Chemical Industries Co Ltd

PharmatransSanaq AG

Pioma Chemicals

Gattefosse

Ingredion Plc

Sensient Technologies

R. Grace & Co Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at Nutraceuticals Excipients Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 5.2 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 10 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 7.6% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 42.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Functionality, By Product, By Type, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global nutraceutical excipients market, holding 42.2% of the market share in 2024. This dominance is driven by a large growing, health-conscious consumer base, advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, and presence of major market players. Additionally, ongoing innovation, efficient distribution channels, and a rising interest in functional foods strengthen North America's leading position in the nutraceutical excipients market.







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at

Market Analysis

Probiotics are projected to hold 54.2% of the market share based on product in 2024. Probiotics dominate due to their proven benefits for digestive health, immune system support, and potential mental health advantages. Consumer awareness of gut microbiome health has surged, driving demand. Probiotics are available in various forms like yogurt, kefir, supplements, and fermented foods, catering to diverse preferences and lifestyles, which, along with positive media coverage, ensures their widespread adoption.







Nutraceuticals Excipients Market Segmentation

By Functionality



Blinder

Disintegrates

Fillers & Diluents

Coating Agent

Flavoring Agent

Lubricants Other

By Product



Probiotics

Prebiotics Proteins & Amino Acids

By Type



Artificial Natural/Organic

By End User



Protein & Amino Acids

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotics Others

Growth Drivers



The demand for nutraceuticals has risen globally and this leads to the growth of the business. People are becoming more conscious of their health, therefore creating a larger demand for vitamins and superior quality nutritional supplements that advance the market. Preferences of excipients in nutraceuticals are improving through innovation in excipient technology. New generations of excipients are on the rise as key players like Ashland Global Holdings invest in their R&D to create the next-generation excipients, hence extending the market's growth potential.

Restraints



Difficulties in new plant construction and initial expenditure are key limitations. Some of the investments may be difficult for the smaller suppliers to fund; this way the market will be restrained from growing. Further, getting special tools, equipment and professional manpower increases the degree and cost. Market constraints are also made by governmental regulations and customers' doubts that influence the market. Long regulatory processes and concerns over the quality and effectiveness of the products can hamper development and lower consumers' trust and therefore, the market expansion.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions at

Growth Opportunities



The Asia-Pacific and Latin America seem to be the most promising emerging markets for expansion. Increased spending on healthcare and economic growth in these regions is a significant factor contributing to the growth of nutraceutical excipients and local production capacities. Adoption of AI and machine learning in the design and manufacturing of excipients holds attractive business opportunities. Such technologies improve the standard, speed, and accuracy in producing products and services hence providing market players with a competitive advantage.

Recent Developments in the Nutraceuticals Excipients Market



May 2024: BASF expanded its portfolio of natural and plant-based excipients, responding to the growing demand for organic ingredients in nutraceutical products. This supports cleaner labels and sustainable practices, driving demand for nutraceutical excipients.

April 2024: Qiagen partnered with Helix to integrate QIAseq NGS technology with Helix's genomics expertise. This collaboration aims to enhance diagnostic tools for hereditary diseases, driving growth in the nutraceutical excipients market.

February 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced new NGS analysis software to streamline data interpretation and clinical integration. This advancement improves genetic testing accuracy, benefiting the nutraceutical excipients market by enabling precise product formulations.

January 2024: Illumina launched a high-throughput sequencing system to reduce costs and increase accessibility for clinical research. This development is expected to drive growth in the nutraceutical excipients market by supporting personalized medicine and cancer research.

February 2022: Kerry Group Plc. enhanced its biotechnology capabilities by acquiring c-LEcta, specializing in precision fermentation, and Enmex, a Mexican enzyme manufacturer, strengthening its bio-processing and bio-transformation expertise. September 2022: DFE Pharma opened the "Closer to the Formulator" (C2F) Center of Excellence in Hyderabad, India. This facility aids pharmaceutical companies in accelerating product development from concept to commercialization.

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

The Global Immunoassays Market is expected to reach a value of USD 35.8 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 55.0 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The Global Radiopharmaceutical Market is expected to reach a value of USD 5.8 billion in 2023 , and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 9.4 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The Global Wheelchair Market is expected to reach a value of USD 5.4 billion in 2023 , and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 10.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market is expected to reach a value of U SD 36.5 billion in 2023 , and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 62.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The Global Nuclear Medicine Market is expected to reach a value of USD 10.8 billion in 2023 , and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 30.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 12.2% .

The Global Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredient Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 249.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 446.6 billion by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The Global Advanced Wound Care Market size was valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 20.2 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The Global Antibiotics Market reached a value of USD 53.7 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 89.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The Global Bioremediation Market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.4 billion in 2023 , and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 36.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The Global Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 114.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 204.8 billion by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Global Business Development Team United States 957 Route 33, Suite 12 #308 Hamilton Square, NJ-08690 Phone No.: +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855 Mail: ...