EXODUS UNITED GLOBAL SEALS MULTI-YEAR DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH ANTONIO LAMBERTIS', A CUBAN PRODUCTION

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EXODUS UNITED GLOBAL, a full-service motion picture and television distribution company specializing in the financing, distribution, and marketing of independent films and TV shows across multiple platforms, is pleased to announce a multi-year distribution agreement with Los Angeles-based production company, A Cuban Production.This five-year deal includes the distribution of A Cuban Productions latest television series, A Good Cigar is Like; along with any additional films and TV shows produced by the company during this period. A Cuban Production is led by Antonio Lambertis, affectionately known as, Antonio the Cuban Cigar Smoker, a Los Angeles-based television producer and host. "We are thrilled to partner with Mr. Lambertis in bringing his content to a global audience.Mr. Lambertis has long been a cornerstone of Afro-Latino culture, and his transition into film and television marks an exciting new chapter for his brand. It is an honor to work with such a legendary creative, and I eagerly anticipate the journey ahead," says Vernon Williams, III, CEO of Exodus United Global.We are delighted to join forces with A Cuban Productions in this multi-year venture. Antonio Lambertis has a unique vision and a deep connection to Afro-Latino culture that resonates powerfully in his work.This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to bring diverse and compelling stories to audiences worldwide. We are excited to distribute A Good Cigar is Like and look forward to sharing many more exceptional projects from A Cuban Productions in the coming years, says Shuaib Mitchell, President of Exodus United Global.About Exodus United Global:Led by Vernon Williams, III (CEO) and Shuaib Mitchell (President), EXODUS UNITED GLOBAL is a full-service motion picture and television distribution company specializing in the financing, distribution, and marketing of independent films and TV shows across various platforms. Armed with a library of over one thousand (1,000) films and TV shows available for domestic and international distribution and exploitation, the company has a network of over one-hundred broadcast, cable, and streaming partners, including AMAZON PRIME, TUBI, PEACOCK, HULU, IN THE BLACK NETWORK, BET, and TV-ONE.About Antonio Lambertis:Originally from New York City but raised in Puerto Rico, Antonio Lambertis, is a versatile content creator, producer, and on-air host. His recent project, A Good Cigar is Like, is a global travel and lifestyle series tailored for cigar aficionados. Antonio diverse portfolio also includes Latinos in DC, which highlights Latino community leaders and entrepreneurs in the nation capital, and &Food Porn, a cooking reality series which showcases popular restaurants, recipes, and celebrity foodies. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Mr. Lambertis made history as the first bilingual Afro-Latino urban radio personality in Washington, DC, where he enjoyed a successful 20-year career.

