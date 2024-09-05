Global Automotive Bearing And Clutch Component Aftermarket Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Bearing and Clutch Component Aftermarket Global Trends, Size, and Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.97 billion in 2023 to $5.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased availability and variety of aftermarket parts, the expansion of the global automotive industry, cost-effective manufacturing, maintaining older vehicles to save money, and the growing need to reduce worn or damaged parts.

The automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to frequent replacement of wear-and-tear parts, changes in emissions regulations or safety standards, commercial vehicle boom, the efficiency and reach of aftermarket distribution channels, and changes in vehicle maintenance intervals or practices.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Bearing and Clutch Component Aftermarket Market

Increasing vehicle ownership rates are expected to propel the growth of the automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market going forward. Vehicle ownership refers to the legal possession and control of a vehicle by an individual or an entity. The rise in vehicle adoption is driven by increased urbanization, improved economic conditions, and technological advancements in automotive engineering. Vehicles utilize aftermarket automotive bearing and clutch components to replace worn-out parts, enhance performance, and extend lifespan, offering cost-effective maintenance solutions for drivers and mechanics alike.

Key players in the automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Valeo Clutch Private Limited, Schaeffler AG, Marelli Holdings SpA, BorgWarner Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Svenska Kullagerfabriken group, Nippon Seiko Kabushiki-gaisha (NSK) Ltd.

Major companies operating in the automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket are focused on developing innovative products, such as performance grease, to offer superior lubrication and reduce friction. Performance grease is a specialized lubricant designed for high-stress applications, reducing friction, wear, and corrosion while extending the lifespan of mechanical components.

1) By Product Type: Wheel Bearing, Clutch Actuators, Clutch Kit Components, Transmission Bearings, Differential Bearings

2) By Vehicle Type: Vans, Minivans, Pickup Trucks, Trucks, Busses, Three-Wheelers, Other Vehicle Types

3) By Sales Channel: Authorized Dealerships, Automotive Parts Retailers, Online Retail, Auto Repair Shops, Distributors And Wholesalers

North America was the largest region in the automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market in 2023. The regions covered in the automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket refers to the secondary market for automotive parts that are used to replace or repair the bearings and clutch systems in vehicles. This market includes parts that are manufactured and sold by companies other than the original equipment manufacturers.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Bearing and Clutch Component Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market size, automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market drivers and trends, automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market major players, automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket competitors' revenues, automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market positioning, and automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market growth across geographies. The automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

