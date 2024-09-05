National Drug Screening Awarded Top C/TPA Accreditation From NDASA, Elevating Standards In Drug And Alcohol Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAADATP Certificate 2024 Recognizing NDS

National Drug Screening, Inc. earns top C/TPA accreditation from NDASA and recognized for excellence in drug and alcohol testing services nationwide.

- Joe Reilly, CEO

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National Drug Screening , Inc. (NDS) is proud to announce its achievement of the highest level of national accreditation as a Consortium/Third-Party Administrator (C/TPA) by the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA). This prestigious accreditation underscores NDS's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest industry standards in drug and alcohol testing services across the United States.

The C/TPA accreditation is the most rigorous level of recognition that can be attained within the drug and alcohol testing industry. NDASA's accreditation program, introduced to uphold and enhance the integrity of testing services nationwide, mirrors the standards previously set by the Drug & Alcohol Industry Testing Association (DATIA), which merged into NDASA in 2023. NDS now joins an elite group of only two C/TPA firms in the nation to achieve this top-tier accreditation.

A Testament to Excellence and Integrity

The national accreditation awarded to NDS is a testament to the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in the drug and alcohol testing sector.

The recognition by NDASA highlights NDS's strong commitment in the following key areas:

Confidentiality, Ethical Standards, and Integrity: NDS is dedicated to upholding the strictest ethical practices, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of all client data and processes.

Industry Leadership: NDS is recognized as a leader in the drug testing industry, continually pushing for innovation and excellence.

Team Training and Development: NDS invests significantly in the continuous professional development of its team, ensuring that all staff members are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to provide top-tier service.

Regulatory Compliance: NDS demonstrates a deep understanding of and adherence to federal, Department of Transportation (DOT), state, and local regulations, ensuring that all operations meet or exceed legal requirements.

Random Testing and Consortium Services: NDS is committed to offering reliable and efficient random testing and consortium services, helping employers maintain compliance and safety within their workplaces.

Industry Best Practices: NDS is recognized for implementing and adhering to the best practices in the drug testing industry, setting a benchmark for other organizations to follow.

Achieving this accreditation was no small feat. National Drug Screening underwent a comprehensive application process, during which a review committee composed of industry professionals thoroughly assessed the company's operations. This evaluation ensured that NDS met the stringent criteria set forth by NDASA, reinforcing its status as a leading provider of drug and alcohol testing services.

Recognized by Industry Leaders

Jo McGuire, the executive director of NDASA, expressed her congratulations to NDS, stating,“The NAADATP © certification reflects your qualifications, compliance, industry expertise, and ongoing professional development in meeting the highest standards set by experts representing all facets of service in the drug and alcohol testing industry. Achieving the NAADATP© designation demonstrates dedication, commitment, and excellence to our profession, and we congratulate you for attaining this prestigious designation.”

NDASA is the leading trade organization in the United States for the drug and alcohol testing industry. Its mission is to advocate for safe and drug-free workplaces and communities through legislative advocacy, education, training, and excellence in drug and alcohol screening services. The NDASA accreditation program is rigorous, requiring individuals and organizations to meet high standards of excellence and core competencies. Achieving NDASA accreditation signals to the industry and clients alike that an organization represents the best in drug and alcohol testing services.

About National Drug Screening, Inc.

National Drug Screening, Inc. (NDS) serves as a Consortium/Third-Party Administrator (C/TPA), assisting employers in managing their drug and alcohol testing programs. With operations across the United States and a client base of over 2,000 employers, both regulated by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) and non-regulated, NDS is a trusted partner in ensuring workplace safety and compliance.

NDS's exclusive focus on drug and alcohol testing allows the company to maintain its dedication to being the best in the industry. One of the major initiatives for NDS this year is helping employers navigate the complexities of marijuana in the workplace, ensuring that policies and practices align with the latest legal and regulatory developments.

Joe Reilly, President of National Drug Screening, expressed his pride in the company's recent achievement, stating,“We are incredibly proud of our NDS team for their hard work in achieving this national accreditation. It is an honor for our company to be recognized for adhering to strict standards in areas of professional competency and conduct, procedural administration, confidentiality of records, testing administration and reporting, accountability, regulatory compliance, and customer service.”

Looking Ahead

As National Drug Screening, Inc. continues to lead the way in drug and alcohol testing, the company remains committed to excellence, innovation, and customer service. Employers seeking more information about NDS's services or interested in setting up an account can contact NDS at 866-843-4545 or visit the company's website. The website also offers valuable resources for employers on topics such as:

Immediate Drug Testing

State Laws and Drug Testing

Marijuana in the Workplace

Drug-Free Workplace Policies

DOT Drug Testing Programs and Random Consortium

Best Practices for Drug Testing

National Drug Screening, Inc.'s recent accreditation from NDASA reaffirms its position as a leader in the drug and alcohol testing industry. By adhering to the highest standards of excellence and integrity, NDS continues to provide unparalleled services to employers nationwide, helping to create safer, drug-free workplaces across the country.

Tom Fulmer

National Drug Screening, Inc.

+1 321-622-2040

