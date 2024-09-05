Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Get Their Baby Mau Vaccinated

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, who have recently welcomed a 'little princess '-- a cat to their family, on Thursday took to its first vaccination day.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita, who has 5.3 million followers on the photo-sharing application, shared a heartwarming video, where we can see the couple getting their adorable cat vaccinated.

Ankita is wearing a blue T-shirt and is lovingly holding her cat. The further shows Vicky getting the cat vaccinated by a doctor.

The video is captioned as:“Our little Mau's first vaccination day! Mommy and Papa were by her side, purr-fectly proud and a little nervous, but our tiny tot was a brave kitty! First shots done and our baby's protected! We're so grateful for our vet's care and expertise. You're the best! Now, let's get back to snuggles and playtime - our kitty's ready to take on the world! #KittenLove #FirstVaccination #ProudParents #FelineFun #KittyHealth.”

On the personal front, Ankita tied the knot with businessman Vicky on December 14, 2021, in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, the couple had participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'. They are currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment'. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and airs on Colors.

Ankita made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta'. The show starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav.

She has also been a part of 'Ek Thhi Naayka', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4', and 'Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur'. Ankita made her Bollywood debut with 2019 historical biographical action drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, the film starred Kangana in the titular role. She has appeared in movies like 'Baaghi 3', and 'The Last Coffee'.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who also essayed the titular role.