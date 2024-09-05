(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Winners were selected for their innovative use of Trimble to improve performance, safety and efficiency

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB ) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Ovation Awards. The Ovation Awards recognize Trimble customers within its & logistics segment for their innovative solutions to improve business performance, safety and efficiency. All products highlighted in this year's awards are software solutions provided by Trimble.

Trimble Announces 2024 Ovation Award Winners for Excellence in Transportation and Logistics

Continue Reading

Trimble is honored to support its customers as they work to keep critical freight moving along the supply chain in an increasingly connected world. Read on to learn more about the winners of the 2024 Trimble Ovation Awards and their inspiring stories.

Automation All-Stars: Best in Improving Overall Efficiencies highlights companies that automate business processes to eliminate paperwork and reduce manual tasks.

After the Mexican government passed a law that required extensive information regarding shipping manifests and invoices, Mexico-based trucking companies were faced with sudden and complicated compliance requirements. To solve this problem, Tracso LLC created a web application hosted by Trimble SaaS Azure, a cloud-based platform, to automate and validate customer information, share data internally and submit necessary documents to the government.

Better Together: Best Collaboration

recognizes organizations implementing Trimble solutions collaboratively with industry partners.



Tucker Freight Lines struggled with unnecessary manual work, inaccurate data and untracked work orders for years. Trimble and Tucker Freight Lines worked closely together to reset their technology, accomplishing a full integration to Trimble's TMWTM TMS , eliminating duplicate data entry and replacing disparate systems.



Polaris Transportation Group faced the challenge of tracking both freight and their fleet in real time-while connecting drivers and fleets to their backend Trimble TruckMate TM TM . Polaris collaborated with Trimble to roll out Trimble Instinct TM and FR8Focus-a newly developed mobile drivers application-to fully integrate drivers with the back office. This solved the issue and helped drive impressive results: minimizing lost freight and eliminating delays of document captures by 99%.



Ashley Furniture aspired to consolidate their entire fleet through a unified application, but encountered obstacles due to the existence of 13 separate Trimble contracts. Through collaborative efforts, the teams successfully established a singular contract accompanied by only four supplementary agreements, thereby establishing a new benchmark for Trimble. Ashley Furniture and Trimble joined forces to address the complex task of efficiently integrating Ashley's extensive fleets-a formidable challenge given the company's size. As a result, 90% of Ashley Furniture's integrations encompassing Trimble Instinct , Trimble CoPilot ®, Trimble PC*Miler ®, Trimble TMS and Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance TM solutions were successfully accomplished.

NFI needed to improve communication flow between dispatch and drivers-a complex project that required a lot of teamwork and patience. NFI collaborated closely with Trimble for 18 months to enhance overall driver experience while increasing message delivery speed. Working together continues to be a proven success: Total messaging delivery speed has improved by more than 25%, and the teams are on track to have NFI's drivers receive their start-of-day dispatch instantaneously.

Rookies of the Year: Best Trimble Up and Comer honors new Trimble users who have adopted solutions enthusiastically and achieved notable results within the past 12 months.

Landstar Transportation Logistics, Inc. an asset-light provider of freight transportation solutions, previously utilized a third-party purchase order software to manage trailer-repair records and invoice payments, which required continuous development, frequent upgrades and the entry of trailer repairs on two separate systems for one of its largest vendors. After adopting Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance , Landstar now manages the entire lifecycle of a repair order with that large vendor within one application, tracks all breakdowns and repairs on Landstar-owned equipment and manages frequent equipment inspections.

Safety

Superteam: Best in Advancing Safety

salutes organizations that improve safety by reducing accidents and enhancing overall safety measures.



After Ocean State Job Lot set a goal to lower accidents and injuries, they turned to Trimble, leveraging Trimble Fleet Manager TM to analyze data about potential dangers and remain compliant. Since implementing Trimble technology, OSJL has dramatically reduced accidents and injuries-with just a single DOT recordable accident over the past 27 months and counting.

Billy Barnes Enterprises, Inc. has also realized the impact of Trimble technology in advancing fleet safety. Two years after implementing Trimble Fleet Manager and using Trimble Duo TM, Billy Barnes Enterprises has reduced accidents by 60%, while also experiencing zero Hours of Service violations-supporting their efforts to minimize fatigue caused by noncompliance and promoting a culture of safety and support for their drivers.

Congratulations to our 2024 Ovation Award winners! Attending Ovation Award winners will be celebrated during

Trimble's Insight Tech Conference on September 15 - 17 in Las Vegas. For more information on Trimble Insight, visit: .

All nominations were submitted by Trimble customers including carriers, shippers and 3PLs that use Trimble solutions. Nominations that highlighted the most impressive results achieved by incorporating Trimble technology into everyday business operations were selected as winners by a panel of judges through a double-blind voting process.

For more information about the Ovation Awards, visit: .

For more information on transportation & logistics at Trimble, visit: .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" trimbl .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB ), visit: .

SOURCE Trimble