Tempo Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed In Clinical Trial Of TT101 For Tissue Repair In Skin Cancer Surgery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First Application of MAP in humans to drive regenerative biologic response and spare scarring

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempo Therapeutics, Inc. ("Tempo"), a leading innovator in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, today announced the dosing of the first patients in a clinical trial of TT101 (the MOSAIC Trial), the company's lead pipeline candidate for tissue regeneration based on its proprietary MAP technology. TT101 is a first-in-class, flowable and integrative scaffold that has demonstrated non-immunogenic and regenerative tissue responses in large animal studies of soft tissue repair. Based on these compelling preclinical data, TT101 is now being tested in humans to evaluate safety and gather additional information on its ability to potentially regrow large volumes of surgically removed tissue while allowing patients to avoid the formation of disfiguring scars that currently require further intervention.

"Enrolling patients in this first clinical trial is a significant milestone for Tempo representing many years of hard work and innovation in bringing the MAP technology from the bench to the bedside," said

Westbrook Weaver, PhD, Tempo's Chief Executive Officer and company co-founder. "I am immensely proud of our great team of scientists, engineers, and physicians at Tempo, as well as our investors and partners that have all come together to bring this first-in-class technology to human trials for the first time."

The open label, randomized, first-in-human trial is evaluating the safety of TT101 when applied to acute surgical oncology resection sites in the skin after the resection of Basal Cell Carcinomas (BCC) or Squamous Cell Carcinomas (SCC), frequently addressed with Mohs surgery. BCCs and SCCs affect over 5 million patients every year in the United States alone. A significant number of these patients require surgical resection that exposes bone, muscle, or fascia. The recovery of these surgical sites is challenging, costly, and requires continued intervention that can interfere with secondary cancer therapy and negatively affect patient outcomes, especially in those patients also undergoing immunosuppressive treatments or in an immunocompromised state. The Company believes that TT101 and MAP technology have the potential to revolutionize treatment outcomes for surgical oncology patients with complex surgical sites, addressing a large unmet medical need for rapid tissue healing in complex surgical sites.

About MAP Technology:

The Microporous Annealed Particle (MAP) technology is a first-in-class volumetric flowable porous scaffolding for regenerative medicine. The MAP technology enables Tempo to repurpose established hydrogel polymer components with strong safety profiles by assembling them into a hyper-porous, flowable scaffold format. MAP-based products immediately allow tissue ingrowth and integration upon application. Tissue implants using MAP technology are able to evade the typical inflammatory and scar-forming Foreign Body Response (FBR) and instead promote a regenerative immune response that leads to accelerated formation of vascularized tissue volume. Unlike normal biology and current available products, MAP drives tissue reformation without requiring patient inflammation, unlocking new biological pathways for building tissue inside patients without delivering cells or biologic therapy.

About Tempo Therapeutics

Tempo Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical-stage technology company pioneering the future of tissue engineering. The Company is leveraging its patented Microporous Annealed Particle (MAP) technology platform with a mission to harness the power of immunomodulation and material science to transform the landscape of medical technology by developing new synthetic biomaterials for use in a variety of surgical reconstruction and therapeutic regenerative applications.

For more information about Tempo Therapeutics and its innovative MAP technology platform, please visit .

Forward- Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the market opportunity for Tempo's product candidates, and the business strategies and development plans of Tempo. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Tempo does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Westbrook Weaver, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer, Tempo Therapeutics

Phone: (619) 202-7445

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tempo Therapeutics, Inc