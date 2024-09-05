SGA Dental Partners Announces Partnership With A Premier Dental Practice In Shelby, North Carolina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND HILL, Ga., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SGA Partners ("SGA"), a leading dental service organization and a portfolio company of Thurston Group , is thrilled to announce its recent of Dr. James Wilson's esteemed dental practice in Shelby, North Carolina.

Dr. Wilson expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of SGA. The culture and values that SGA holds align exactly with what I wanted. It was important for me to partner with a group that would take care of my team, provide top-tier support, and allow me to retain clinical autonomy. In a short time, SGA has done this and more."



Since its inception, SGA has placed an emphasis on same-store organic growth, and in 2023, SGA practices achieved industry leading year-over-year revenue growth. Dr. Wilson's practice is a quintessential SGA Dental target acquisition, representing tremendous growth opportunity via expansion and added services in an attractive market. A key component in SGA's organic growth strategy is to measure and identify untapped patient demand in its affiliated practices, then increase the capacity of its practices via expansion projects and recruiting net additive providers.

Dr. Zack Bentley, Chief Development Officer of SGA, commented, "When our team met with Dr. Wilson, we knew he would be a tremendous partner and a great cultural fit for our organization. I am proud to be able to partner with a clinician and person of his caliber and am excited to build upon his tremendous legacy and reputation."

This new partnership marks an exciting phase of growth as SGA continues to focus on expanding its presence in high-growth markets, with particular emphasis on the Carolinas - one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. With numerous future partnerships on the horizon, SGA will continue to partner with best-in-class clinicians throughout the Carolinas and across the entire Southeast, furthering its track record of industry-leading growth and success.

SGA Dental Partners is the leading dental support organization focused on serving communities in the Southeast United States through its network of over 125 general and specialty dentistry practices throughout the region, employing a shared-ownership model with its dentist partners. In partnership with its over 200 dentists and their teams, SGA Dental Partners drives growth through its focus on exceptional care and superior patient experience in the communities it serves.

For more information about SGA Dental Partners and partnership opportunities, please visit .



