Enjoy A Day Of Fun At The Plantation Seafood & Music Festival While Supporting Local Non-Profits

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 -- Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 14th, as Pine Island Park (320 S Pine Island Road, Plantation) comes alive with the flavors of the sea, vibrant live music, and refreshing drinks at the Inaugural Plantation Seafood & Festival.

From 12PM to 9PM, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy a day of food, music, and family fun. Kids 8 and under are FREE. Tickets are on sale now at .

This community event isn't just about having a great time-it's also about giving back to the community. A portion of every ticket purchased goes directly to support three impactful local non-profits:

Plantation Summer Camp Program: A portion of the proceeds benefit Plantation's Summer Scholarship Fund. This fund ensures that all children in Plantation can enjoy a fun and enriching camp experience. "Camp is a vital part of every child's summer, and we want to ensure that all Plantation kids have that opportunity!" said Joel Schick, Superintendent of Recreation Facilities and Services.

Rachel's Gate: An organization dedicated to providing hospice care for senior dogs, giving them a loving and peaceful environment in their final days. Your ticket purchase helps support their mission of compassion and care for these beloved pets.

Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue: A non-profit that works tirelessly to rescue homeless animals, provide them with medical care, and find them loving, forever homes. Your attendance helps give these animals a second chance at life.

Guests can look forward to:

Delicious Food: Culinary delights from Mr. Lobster, The Greek, and more.

Live Music: South Florida local bands, including Southern Blood, Smokin', Forever Foreigner, and HairDaze.

Classic Car Show and South Florida Jeep Club Show.

Children's Entertainment.

Specialty Craft Vendors.

Admission Fees:

General Admission: $15 for ages 14 and older, $10 for ages 9-13, and free for children 8 and under.

Veterans receive $5 off admission at the gate.

For more information, to purchase tickets, and to stay up to date on the event, please visit

.

About EveryWear Events: Founded by James and PJ Wear, EveryWear Events brings over 50 years of combined expertise in the event industry. With roots in managing concessions at South Florida's top live concert venues, James and PJ are passionate about delivering exceptional events that resonate with the community.

