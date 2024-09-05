Medical Device & Accessories Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 3,869.8 Mn By 2033, At 8.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Medical Device & Accessories Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Medical Device & Accessories Market is projected to reach USD 1,919.8 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 3,869.8 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Key drivers driving this market growth include technological advancements, an aging population and rising healthcare expenditures. Wearable devices and minimally invasive procedures have already made an appearance across developed regions' healthcare market space, with further growth expected via wearable devices and minimally invasive surgeries. While regulations and development costs may present potential hurdles to expansion, superior healthcare solutions will continue to drive its development at a robust pace. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



The US Medical Device & Accessories Market The US Medical Device & Accessories Market is projected to reach USD 1,161.9 Million by 2033 with a compound annual compound growth rate of 7.6% from its base value of USD 600.6 million in 2024, driven by substantial R&D investments and product innovation. Digital health technologies and telemedicine provide opportunities as an increasingly aging population experiences chronic illnesses; favorable reimbursement policies add further strength to market potential, making the medical device sector an appealing business venue. Important Insights

Market Value: The global medical device & accessories market size is projected to reach USD 3,869.8 million by the end of 2033, up from USD 1,919.8 million in 2024.

Global Growth Rate: The market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

US Market Value: The US medical device & accessories market is expected to be valued at USD 600.6 million in 2024 and reach USD 1,161.9 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.6% .

By Type Segment Analysis: Diagnostic devices are projected to dominate the global medical device market, holding 63.1% of the market share in 2024.

By Product Type Segment Analysis: Coronary pressure monitors are expected to lead this market, holding the highest market share in 2024.

By End User Segment Analysis: Urology devices are anticipated to hold a 24.1% market share by 2024 in terms of application. Regional Analysis: North America is projected to account for the highest market share of medical device & accessories sales globally, around 37.2% in 2024. Latest Trends

AI and ML algorithms help improve diagnosis accuracy, the ability to make certain predictions, and even individual patient plans of treatment. The Internet of Things enhances real-time observation and data acquisition through medical devices that in turn help in improving the management of the patients. For instance, imaging systems such as AI are efficient in the early identification of abnormality, and IoT-connected wearables provide consistent updates on the health status, which would permit prompt action. Current devices that exist to track an individual's health include Smart Fitness Trackers and Health Monitoring Bands; this technology enables real-time monitoring of signs like heart rate, blood pressure, and glucose levels - this trend stems from consumer concern for their well-being as well as innovation within sensing technology and digital health solutions being adopted into everyday products and solutions. Medical Device & Accessories Market: Competitive Landscape The global medical device and accessory market is highly competitive, with major players such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Philips Healthcare commanding significant market shares. These firms invest heavily in R&D to introduce cutting-edge medical technologies; Medtronic excels in cardiovascular and diabetes care devices while Johnson & Johnson stands out with medical equipment and surgical instruments; joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are often undertaken to diversify portfolios geographically. Some of the prominent market players:

Medtronic Plc

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services

3M Company

Stryker

Philips

General Electric

Siemens Healthineers AG

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Danaher

Boston Scientific Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : Medical Device & Accessories Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 1.919.8 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 3,869.8 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 8.1% North America Revenue Share 37.2% The US Market Size (2024) USD 600.6 Mn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers



Aging Population : With an increasing older population worldwide, medical device access has become more of an issue. Older individuals are likely to develop age-related ailments like heart diseases, arthritis, diabetes, and respiratory ailments that necessitate diagnosis and treatment tools specific to this demographic. Chronic Disease Prevalence: With increasing rates of diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases comes an increase in demand for medical devices that treat them. Check-up equipment such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors, ECG machines, and therapeutic devices such as insulin pumps or pacemakers have become essential tools in overseeing such health conditions.

Restraints



Regulatory Challenges : Manufacturers who manufacture medical devices face unique regulatory and compliance difficulties when seeking approval and compliance certification of their devices from regulatory bodies such as the FDA or EMA, often necessitating expensive clinical trials, quality assurance measures, and documentation efforts to comply. Research, Development, and Manufacturing Costs: High research development and manufacturing costs can be major barriers when creating innovative medical devices. Expensive investments must be made in research development, clinical trials, and regulatory compliance procedures as these financial barriers could prevent newcomers from entering the market.

Growth Opportunities



Emerging Markets: Emerging markets offer tremendous potential for expansion in Asia, Latin America, and Africa as rapid economic development leads to improved healthcare facilities and an increase in health awareness. Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: Telemedicine and remote patient monitoring are two other areas ready for multiple growth opportunities. Telemedicine technology when integrated into monitors, which are telecommunication devices, advances an efficient manner of extending healthcare to populations considered hard to reach.

Market Analysis

Diagnostic devices are projected to hold 63.1% of the global medical device market by 2024. This market share will include devices like imaging systems (MRI, CT scans, X-rays and ultrasounds) and monitoring tools such as ECG, EEG and pulse oximeters which play an essential role in early disease detection and ongoing patient monitoring. Their non-invasive precision enhanced by technological innovations like portable and wearable devices makes these tools invaluable for use across hospitals, diagnostics centers and home care settings - with chronic diseases increasing demand further fueling demand for these essential diagnostic tools.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today:







Medical Device & Accessories Market Segmentation

By Type



Diagnostic Devices



Imaging Systems





MRI





CT





X-ray



Ultrasound



Diagnostic Monitoring Devices





ECG





EEG



Pulse Oximeters



In-vitro diagnostic Devices (IVD)



Endoscopy Devices



Molecular Diagnostic Devices

Point-of-Care Testing Devices

Therapeutic Devices



Surgical Devices





Robotic Surgery Devices



Laparoscopic Instruments



Electrosurgical Devices



Drug Delivery Systems





Infusion Pumps



Insulin Pumps



Respiratory Devices





Ventilators



Nebulizers



Rehabilitation Devices





Exoskeletons



Orthopedic Implants



Renal Therapy Devices

By Device Type

Coronary Pressure Monitors



Invasive Monitors

Non-invasive Monitors

Catheters



Cardiovascular Catheters



Urological Catheters



Intravenous Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Therapeutic Medical Guide



Guidewires



Stent Delivery Systems

Embolic Protection Devices

Cochlear Implant

Cardiovascular Application



Pacemakers



Defibrillators



Heart Valves

Vascular Grafts

Dental Implant



Endosteal Implants



Subperiosteal Implants

Zygomatic Implants

Nerve Stimulator



Spinal Cord Stimulators



Deep Brain Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Diabetes Monitors Suture Needles

By Application



Urology

Wound Care

Radiology

Respiratory

Infection Control

Cardiology Others

By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics Others

Regional Analysis



North America is projected to dominate the global medical device and accessories market by holding 37.2% market share by 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D efforts, the presence of leading companies like Medtronic and GE Healthcare, technological innovations like AI machine learning IoT integration as well as favorable regulatory policies promoting an aging population and high chronic disease prevalence driving demand for advanced diagnostic, therapeutic and home healthcare devices in this region.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:







Region and Countries

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs





Predictive Disease Analytics Market is expected to reach a value of USD 2.6 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 19.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 24.7%.

Precision Medicine Market is expected to reach a value of USD 83.9 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 225.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 44.9 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 90.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 19.1 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 47.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

mHealth Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 75.2 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 210.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Medical Plastic Compound Market is expected to dominate with USD 60.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 119.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Personalized Medicine Biomarker Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 17.0 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 72.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 17.5%.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 5.2 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 10.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Next Generation Sequencing Market size is expected to hold a market value of USD 13.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 92.2 billion by the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 23.8%.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 279.8 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 804.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 12.5%. Medical Engineered Material Market is expected to dominate with USD 23.9 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 82.9 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.8 %.

Recent Developments in the Medical Device & Accessories Market



January 2023: Medtronic launched an AI-powered insulin pump that predicts insulin needs and adjusts dosages automatically, improving glycemic control for diabetes patients.

February 2023: Johnson & Johnson acquired Auris Health, enhancing its portfolio with robotic technologies for minimally invasive lung and gastrointestinal surgeries.

March 2023: Siemens Healthineers introduced a new MRI system offering higher-resolution images, faster scans, and reduced patient discomfort for improved diagnostic accuracy.

April 2023: GE Healthcare partnered with Microsoft to develop AI-driven radiology solutions, integrating Azure cloud computing to streamline workflows and enhance image analysis.

May 2023: Philips Healthcare launched a next-gen portable ultrasound device, ideal for emergency settings, remote locations, and home care with high-resolution imaging and ease of use.

June 2023: Abbott Laboratories received FDA approval for a continuous glucose monitoring system providing real-time glucose data for better diabetes management.

July 2023: Boston Scientific expanded its electrophysiology product line with a new catheter ablation system for treating atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmias.

August 2023: Stryker Corporation acquired a leading orthopedic implant manufacturer, enhancing its offerings in joint replacement, trauma, and spine surgeries. September 2023: Baxter International launched a new line of infusion pumps with enhanced safety features and improved drug delivery accuracy to minimize medication errors.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

CONTACT: United States 957 Route 33, Suite 12 #308 Hamilton Square, NJ-08690 Phone No.: +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855 ...