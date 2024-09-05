Automotive Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.75 billion in 2023 to $3.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in internet usage and data consumption, growing need for safety and security, increase in sensors for used battery monitoring, increasing focus on compliance, and rising automotive safety regulations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensor Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising stringent government regulations regarding emission standards and safety, rising demand for electric vehicles, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, increasing focus on improving road safety, rising consumer demand for vehicles.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensor Market

The rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market going forward. Electric vehicles (EVs) are automobiles powered by one or more electric motors, using electrical energy stored in rechargeable batteries. The rising sales of electric cars are due to increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly vehicles, improvements in battery technology leading to longer ranges, and government incentives promoting EV adoption. MEMS sensors are integral to the functionality and advancement of electric cars, providing critical data that enhances performance, safety, comfort, and efficiency.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Automotive Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensor Market Share?

Key players in the automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market include Continental AG, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc., Melexis, Knowles Corporation, InvenSense Inc., Micralyne Inc., Bosch Sensortec, Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd., Dytran Instruments Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Automotive Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensor Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the automotive microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market are developing MEMS accelerometers to enhance vehicle safety systems, improve ride comfort, and support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). MEMS accelerometers are essential components in many modern technologies, providing precise and reliable measurements of acceleration that enhance safety, performance, and functionality across multiple industries.

How Is The Global Automotive Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensor Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Tire Pressure Sensors, Engine Oil Sensors, Combustion Sensors, Fuel Injection And Fuel Pump Sensors, Air Bag Deployment Sensors, Gyroscopes, Fuel Rail Pressure Sensors, Accelerometer, Other Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

3) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

4) By Application: Powertrain, Infotainment, Telematics, Chassis And Safety, Body Electronics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automotive Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensor Market

North America was the largest region in the automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensor Market Definition

An automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor is a tiny device that measures movements and conditions in cars to improve safety and performance. It is used in electronic stability control (ESC), tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), inertial measurement units (IMUS), and engine management.

Automotive Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensor Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market size, automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market drivers and trends, automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market major players, automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor competitors' revenues, automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market positioning, and automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market growth across geographies. The automotive micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

