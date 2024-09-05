Unemployment Biggest Issue In Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 5 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Bhupinder Hooda on Thursday said unemployment is the biggest issue in Haryana and data from the BJP itself shows due to unemployment, and postgraduate youth are ready to do temporary jobs.

“A total of 39,990 graduate and 6,112 postgraduate youth applied for the posts of sweepers. In total, 3.95 lakh youth are standing in queue for the job of sweeper,” he said in a statement, quoting government figures.

“Earlier, the same situation was seen in the recruitment of six posts of peon in a Panipat Court where 10,000 youth applied for the job. This included BA, MA, MPhil, PhD, BTech and MTech passed youth. Eighteen lakh unemployed youth had applied for 18,000 Group-D vacancies released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission and 25 lakh youth had applied for 6,000 clerk posts,” he added.

Hooda said Haryana, which was providing the most employment across the country during the Congress government, has been made number one in unemployment by the BJP.

“The figures from CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy) to NSO themselves confirm this. The central government admitted in the Parliament that unemployment has increased three times after the formation of the BJP government in Haryana,” he said in a statement.

“The central government has said the unemployment rate in Haryana was only 2.9 per cent in 2013-14 during the Congress government, which has reached 9.0 per cent during the BJP government,” he added.

The former Haryana Chief Minister said more than 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government departments of the state, but the government did not even recruit them.

On top of this, private investment has also completely stopped coming to the state.“Whereas before 2014, Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita investment,” he pointed out.

Hooda said that the youth of Haryana are either leaving the state or leaving the country in search of livelihood.

Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly on October 5.