New South Institute To Host African Global Dialogues To Address Israel/Palestine Conflict With Lessons From South Africa's Journey To Reconciliation

The New South Institute (NSI), a leading South African think tank committed to strengthening democracy and fostering peace, announced the African Global Dialogues , a landmark event set to take place in Johannesburg from September 18-20, 2024. This three-day event will gather prominent global experts to explore sustainable solutions for the Israel/Palestine conflict, drawing on South Africa's own experiences in conflict and reconciliation.

The African Global Dialogues is inspired by South Africa's journey from apartheid to democracy, a transition marked by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) process that sought to heal the nation through truth-telling, acknowledgment of past atrocities and a commitment to restorative justice. The African Global Dialogues event aims to apply similar principles of open dialogue, empathy and understanding to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, focusing on building a sustainable future for both communities.

"Just as South Africa faced deep divisions and overcame them through a commitment to dialogue and reconciliation, we believe that a nuanced, empathetic approach is crucial to address the complexities of the Israel/Palestine conflict," said Ivor Chipkin, Director of the New South Institute. "The African Global Dialogues seeks to create a platform where historical grievances are acknowledged and constructive paths forward are explored."

Ivor Chipkin** - Director of the New South Institute

Chile Eboe-Osuji** - Former President of the International Criminal Court

Salam Fayyad** - Former Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority

Marco Sassòli** - Professor of International Law Fania Oz-Salzberger** - Historian and Writer

These experts, among others, will engage in moderated discussions aimed at understanding the roots of the conflict, the impact of historical narratives and the potential for international law to serve as a framework for peace. The event is designed to move beyond binary narratives to foster a more inclusive and humane understanding of the underlying issues – and how to move forward without conflict.

"We believe that political narratives matter-about history, identity, friends and enemies. Without speaking truth, active listening and an honest commitment to openness, change cannot happen," Chipkin continued. "Informed by the idea that understanding the past is essential to building a better future, we hope to create a safe environment that promotes positive engagement and mutual recognition."

The African Global Dialogues will take place from September 18-20, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa, and will be broadcast online to ensure global participation. To register for the event and receive a virtual invitation, please visit .

The New South Institute is dedicated to the practical work of institution-building as a foundation for democracy. With a focus on regions recovering from the legacies of colonialism, military dictatorship, and authoritarian rule, NSI operates across Africa, South America, and Eastern Europe.

