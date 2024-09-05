Intelligent Cognitive Panels – The Future Of Architecture: BBBTHQ Redefines Living Spaces With Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Developed by seasoned property expert, Dechawathr Dulsapsopont, Intelligent Cognitive Panels set new standards for the future, reshaping how humans interact with their homes and technology.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In August 2023, Dechawathr“Kree” Dulsapsopont founded B BEYOND (BBBTHQ), a Dubai-based property firm, and inventor of the Intelligent Cognitive Panel Technology. Drawing from his over 25 years of experience in interior design, architecture, and property development, Kree curated a product that addresses the dire needs of the industry, from excessive energy use to materials that crack easily and the challenging integration of cutting-edge solutions within archaic spaces.

BBBTHQ stemmed from BUTTERFLY22X (B22X), a firm Kree established in 2018, where he would redesign and reengineer systems to foster multiple space infrastructure platforms that supported the growth of the IoT industry. There, he conceptualized Intelligent Cognitive Panels, refining the idea over seven years of research and development. Now, the technology, which can be used as walls, floors, and ceilings, stands at the forefront of a hyper-smart-living revolution.

Sleek, compact, and designed to stack easily on top of or next to each other, BBBTHQ's panels significantly reduce the labor and time of building processes, allowing home users to seamlessly personalize their spaces based on unique needs and preferences. With embedded IoT and software ecosystems with AI learning capabilities, Intelligent Cognitive Panels collect tremendous amounts of data every second, adjusting to the residents' lifestyles and routines.

Suitable for all interiors and exteriors under the BUTTERFLY22X manual, the panels connect to form an infrastructure that, on its own, can power all electronic devices, such as lights, TVs, kitchen appliances, and mobiles. With an easy-to-use Plug & Play model, homeowners can securely mount all machines onto the walls, swiftly attaching devices to the panels' gripping mechanism.

While the Intelligent Cognitive Panel solution can be applied on top of existing structures, elevating decades-old buildings with smart applications, Kree envisions a world where digital bricks and panels replace old constructions. Through that, he hopes to spark a transformative shift toward a more efficient, standardized future, where designs are easily customizable and smart applications are not just an addition to a house; they're at the very core of the structure.

“While there are many applications that apply to personal homes,” says Kree,“the real benefit will come when the hospitality and broader property industry get on board. They are the ones who would be able to drive a more sustainable future when they start using these panels in their new projects.”

Central to Intelligent Cognitive Panels is sustainability. With rigorous design and through sourcing high-quality materials, B22X's technology provides homes with unparalleled insulation. Whether it is the peak of summer or the middle of winter, these panels maintain a pleasant temperature without the need for excessive heating/air conditioning. Attesting to the company's environmentally friendly ethos is the energy output/input ratio; unlike most electrical outlets that operate on 110-220 volts, Intelligent Cognitive Panels generate from 12 to 48 volts – exactly as much as most modern-day electronics need.

More than for the environment, these developments are wallet-friendly, empowering homeowners to make informed, conscious, and future-driven decisions about their economics. Looking into the future, BBBTHQ hopes to create a super-gigantic data ecosystem that will empower humanity to make decisions that benefit both the planet and its inhabitants. Determined to elevate current practices, address industry-wide woes, and harness tech for a better future, BBBTHQ stands at the forefront of this revolution – one that promises to set a new standard for years to come.

“Developers and investors often ask me what the RoI will be for this technology, and whether it's just a passing trend, or a fad,” says Kree.“This is not fashion, this is not a trend, this is the future of humanity, and a solution for the next generation.”

Media Contact

Name: Dechawathr Dulsapsopont

Email: ...

