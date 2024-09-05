Tessolve Receives ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety Process Certification From TÜV SÜD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The certification marks a significant milestone for Tessolve.

- Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO, TessolveSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- , Tessolve , a leading global provider of system and silicon solutions for next-generation products, received the ISO 26262 Functional Safety Process Certification from the Certification Body of TÜV SÜD South Asia Private Limited. This prestigious certification reinforces Tessolve's commitment to delivering high-quality, safety-compliant solutions, marking a major milestone in the company's growing presence in the automotive semiconductor, systems, and software sectors.TÜV SÜD, the internationally acclaimed German safety and quality expert, has granted Tessolve certification for implementing and maintaining a functional safety management system. This system ensures rigorous safety management, enhanced productivity, and improved reliability while adhering to industry standards for the functional safety of automotive electrical and electronic systems."Tessolve has made tremendous progress in automotive and functional safety over the years. Achieving the ISO 26262 certification is not just a milestone but a strong affirmation of the high standards and quality of work our team consistently delivers. This certification underscores our commitment to providing top-tier solutions in functional safety, ensuring that we meet and exceed industry expectations. I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication and expertise, which have been pivotal in reaching this achievement," said Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO, Tessolve.Tessolve provides comprehensive turnkey automotive semiconductor and embedded solutions, from concept development to manufacturing, driven by a dedicated team of experts with extensive experience and knowledge in the automotive domain. By following industry standards such as ISO 26262, ASPICE, AUTOSAR, and MISRA, Tessolve ensures the highest level of quality and safety in its automotive solutions. Additionally, the company actively invests in automotive R&D initiatives, to keep up with the latest trends and technologies in the market.About TessolveTessolve offers a unique combination of pre- and post-silicon expertise to provide full turnkey silicon and system solutions from design to packaged parts. Tessolve provides a one-stop-shop solution with complete hardware and software capabilities and advanced silicon and system testing labs.Tessolve continuously invests in its R&D centers with specific initiatives in High-Performance computing, System-level Tests, High-speed interfaces, Photonics, 5G, and others. Tessolve also offers product development from concept to manufacturing, focused on Automotive, Avionics, Data centers, Industrial/IoT, and Semiconductor applications. Tessolve helps clients bring their products to market faster with a portfolio of complementary and turnkey solutions. For more information, visit the website:

