Life360 Unveils Advertising Platform To Connect Brands With Its Engaged Community Of 40 Million U.S. Monthly Active Users

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIF ), the leading family connection and safety company, today announced the launch of its advertising in the United States. The new platform leverages Life360's unique family insights and location data to deliver privacy-first targeting for advertising, connecting millions of engaged families with brands, products, and services that are relevant to their needs. Uber joins the platform as a key partner, integrating with Life360's Landing Notifications to provide timely transportation options and launching targeted ads to parents of teens for Uber teen

accounts. These accounts allow teens aged 13-17 to request their own rides and order food, all with parental supervision and essential safety features built into the experience.

On average, Life360 users open the app five times a day, making it one of the top 15

U.S. iOS apps by Daily Active Users, with engagement levels that rival some of the biggest names in social and streaming media. Leveraging its scaled, deterministic first-party data, Life360's innovative platform provides brands with unparalleled insights into family dynamics, routines, and behaviors. This enables the creation of precise audience segments, allowing advertisers to reach more than 40 million

U.S. monthly active users with relevant, personalized ads both in-app and offsite, all while upholding the highest privacy standards. The company will prioritize partnerships with family-oriented advertisers, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all users.

"By active user counts, Life360 is a behemoth, making us an invaluable partner for brands," said James

Selby, Chief Product Officer at Life360. "Our new advertising platform offers a unique opportunity for brands to seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of their target audiences without disrupting the user experience. We're proud of how we've been able to make Life360 even more engaging, and we remain committed to delivering essential safety and connectivity services for our highly engaged community while safeguarding our members' personal information."

One of the first brand partners to join Life360's new advertising platform is

Uber. Uber will strategically integrate its ads into Life360's Landing Notifications,

directing members to book an Uber when they land at their destinations. Additionally, Uber will be launching a targeted ad campaign within Life360 to promote Uber teen accounts. These specialized

Uber accounts allow teens to request their own rides and order their own meals, all with the ability for parents to track activity in real-time and with safety features automatically turned on. Teens using this feature will always be matched with highly rated and experienced Uber drivers and couriers who have undergone a thorough background check. As part of this campaign, Life360 members can invite their teen to create an

Uber teen account and their teen will receive six free rides and six free orders in September, with a value of up to $20 per ride or order.1

This partnership not only validates the platform's value proposition but exemplifies the dual value for brands and members, facilitating a seamless in-app experience that meets target audiences where they are and pairs them with the utilities they need.

"Safety is our north star, which is why we're thrilled to partner with Life360 and provide their members with tailored

Uber offers," said Cait O'Donovan, Interim US and Canada Consumer Operations & New Verticals Lead at Uber. "This collaboration allows us to connect with even more families, helping them go anywhere and get anything, with safety built into the experience."

To help bolster the growth of the Life360 Advertising Platform, the company has appointed Google veteran Brian

McDevitt as its first-ever Vice President of Ad Sales and Strategy. McDevitt will focus on building, scaling, and running Life360's ad business globally.

"I'm excited to join Life360 at such a pivotal moment," said

McDevitt. "The combination of Life360's rich user data, privacy-first approach, and strong family connections presents a unique opportunity for brands. I'm looking forward to scaling this platform to deliver real value to both our brand partners and our members."

Life360 remains deeply committed to protecting user privacy, a cornerstone of its new advertising platform. The company employs a privacy-first approach, ensuring that all data used for advertising is obfuscated and hashed, with no individualized personal data leaving the Life360 platform. Data from users under 18 is strictly excluded from targeting segments, and sensitive location data, such as visits to medical facilities or schools, is never utilized for advertising. By prioritizing these privacy measures, Life360 ensures that users can enjoy a safe and secure experience while benefiting from relevant and personalized ads.

About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 70 million monthly active users (MAU), as of August 8, 2024, across more than 150 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.

About

Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 42 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

1 Offer valid for new teen account users only, while supplies last. Terms, fees, and other exclusions apply. See app for details.

