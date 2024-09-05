2024 Research Report | Hematology Analyzers And Reagents Market Anticipated To Reach USD 8.8 Billion By 2029
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Instrument (PoC, Semi-automated), Reagent, Consumable, Service), Price (High, Mid, Low), Application (Anemia, Blood Cancer), End User (Hospital, CTL, Govt Lab, Blood Bank) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hematology analyzers and reagents market, currently valued at USD 6.6 billion, is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% to achieve a valuation of USD 8.8 billion by the year 2029
This robust growth is primarily driven by continuous technological advancements within the field. The increasing prevalence of blood disorders and the rising integration of advanced technologies such as flow cytometry in hematology analyzers are further expected to fuel market expansion.
The expansive product portfolio of hematology analyzers and reagents is categorized into hematology products & services, hemostasis products & services, and immunohematology products & services. Dominance is projected for the hematology products & services segment, driven by the enhanced adoption rates of point-of-care testing analyzers and the introduction of innovative hematology products globally.
In terms of pricing, low-range hematology analyzers are set to capture the largest market share, with their cost-effectiveness poised to appeal to a broader spectrum of healthcare facilities when compared to their high-range counterparts.
End-User Insights
Commercial service providers are anticipated to account for a significant share, as outsourcing of research and development activities, particularly in emerging economies, gains more traction. Hospitals, government labs, and blood banks also represent crucial end-user segments contributing to the market growth.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, North America holds a significant market share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of innovative technologies. However, it is the Asia Pacific region that is expected to register the fastest growth, presenting lucrative market penetration opportunities driven by burgeoning economic development and an increasing emphasis on healthcare modernization.
Competitive Landscape
The market is characterized by a diverse mix of players, ranging from established industry giants to emergent entities, all competing to consolidate their position in this dynamic sector. These organizations continue to advance the field through innovation, seeking to address the unmet needs within hematology diagnostics.
The global hematology analyzers and reagents market is poised for a sustained period of growth, underpinned by technological enhancements and a deepening understanding of hematology diagnostics' pivotal role in healthcare. This market's trajectory suggests that the industry will continue to experience substantial progress and expansion through to 2029.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 309
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $6.6 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $8.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Featured
Sysmex Corporation Danaher Corporation Siemens Healthineers Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Abbott Laboratories Diatron Drew Scientific Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. & Enhancements Horiba, Ltd. & Approvals Nihon Kohden Corporation Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC Boule Diagnostics Ab F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Biosystems Quidelortho Corporation Drucker Diagnostics Elitech Group Sas Accurex Streck Neomedica Cpc Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Pz Cormay SA Pixcell Medical Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co. Ltd. Analyticon Biotechnologies GmbH Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd.
