Happy Cashier To Showcase Virtual Cashier Technology At The Americas Food & Beverage Show

Manage restaurant remotely, shaping restaurant future with our virtual solution

Happy Cashier's innovative virtual cashier technology, which outsources service to other countries, could be a game-changer for the restaurant industry.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In New York City, Sansan restaurant offers a forward-looking approach to dining, where virtual cashiers assist customers via digital screens by taking orders and processing payments. Meals are prepared in under two minutes, thanks to a technological solution called Happy Cashier. This system could be a game-changer for the restaurant industry as small businesses battle rising rent, labor costs and inflation.Happy Cashier will present its technology at the upcoming Americas Food & Beverage Show (AF&B) in Miami, showcasing innovative digital solutions aimed at transforming restaurant operations.As a leader in front-of-house digitization, Happy Cashier provides virtual cashiers designed to reduce labor costs while increasing productivity. This technology, highlighted by The New York Times , CNBC , and Fortune , employs remote workers from global locations to manage tasks such as order handling, phone calls, and even overseeing online reviews for $3 per hour-compared to New York City's $16 minimum wage. Many restaurants, particularly in New York and New Jersey, are already utilizing Happy Cashier to address labor shortages and operational costs, with further expansions in the pipeline.One example of Happy Cashier's impact is Rosy, owner of Sansan restaurant.“At first, I was uncertain, but Happy Cashier has been a lifesaver. It handles phone calls, resolves issues like incorrect orders and refunds, and saves me a lot of time. Now, I even have the space and budget to add a coffee stall. Sometimes I chat with my remote employees, and it feels like we are all one family,” she said.While some have raised concerns that outsourcing labor to other countries may affect local job markets. In response, Happy Cashier's founder, Chi Zhang, explained, "Today's technology is advanced enough to support a broad range of remote services. Our virtual cashiers are specifically designed to help small and medium-sized businesses that can't afford to hire local staff." He further emphasized that this approach helps alleviate regional labor shortages while addressing staffing challenges, particularly for small rural and family-run businesses.MenuSifu, a global foodservice SaaS provider and a business partner of Happy Cashier, supports over 12,000 clients worldwide through its expanding suite of technology services. MenuSifu offers a comprehensive "all-in-one" digital solution that integrates front-of-house, back-of-house, delivery platforms, and payment systems. It provides the technical foundation for the smooth implementation of Happy Cashier, enabling restaurant owners to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and reduce costs.Yu Li, MenuSifu's Founder and Co-CEO, remarked,“Restaurants that partner with MenuSifu benefit from having all these functions seamlessly integrated under one roof. Our devices, including our partner product at Happy Cashier, are all interconnected making restaurant digitization and automation more accessible and cost-effective.”The Americas Food & Beverage Show, one of the largest global food industry trade events, will be held from September 16-18 at the World Trade Center Miami. With over 7,300 attendees, more than 700 exhibitors, and buyers from 93+ countries, the event will spotlight the latest trends in the food and beverage industry while providing valuable insights into its future. Happy Cashier's CEO, Chi Zhang, will be present at the show to demonstrate their innovative technology.About Happy CashierHappy Cashier provides virtual assistant services to support small restaurants and retail businesses. By offering comprehensive virtual outsourcing solutions, the company simplifies operations, allowing restaurant owners to focus on achieving both business growth and work-life balance.Learn more at

