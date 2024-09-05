Lindahl Reed Announces Opening Of Office Location In Washington, DC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindahl Reed, Inc. (Lindahl Reed), a leading provider of technical, scientific, and engineering services to the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Defense, and other agencies, is pleased to announce that it has opened a new office in Washington, DC. Lindahl Reed's DC office is located in the Aerospace Building at 901 D Street, S.W., Suite 320, Washington, DC, 20024 .

The office is centrally located at L'Enfant Plaza, conveniently providing Lindahl Reed's growing customer base of more than 20 federal agencies and departments with immediate access to local staff and support. This office enables Lindahl Reed to host trainings and meetings and has outdoor gathering space to enhance employee engagement and customer collaboration – allowing for building stronger internal and external team relationships and connections to support their customers' long-term success.

"We are thrilled to now call Washington, DC home to Lindahl Reed and know that our new office is a part of Lindahl Reed's continued success and growth in the federal government market," said Nicole Hough, President and CEO. "Even more exciting is the opportunity to expand on our ability to provide a work environment where people want to be a part of and one that supports mentoring and inclusion, and fosters innovation, teamwork and professional growth. We are always seeking new talent and partners that want to work with Lindahl Reed. We encourage you to reach out and connect with us at our new office on your next trip to DC."

Lindahl Reed is an SBA certified 8(a) participant, SDB, WOSB, and EDWOSB that provides program management, scientific and technical, and management advisory services to Federal, state, and private customers. We offer expertise in the energy, environmental, and health markets. Lindahl Reed was founded on the belief that we can advance a safer, healthier, and more resilient and sustainable world. Our solutions keep our homeland secure, make our communities healthier, increase energy resilience, and help to protect our environment. More information can be found at .



