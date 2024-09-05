Forbes Names Mesirow Wealth Advisors Jeffrey Condren And Brian Lorber As 2024 Best-In-State Top Next-Gen Advisors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Award recognizes "up and comers ... who stand among the very best in wealth management"

Ranking based on quantitative and qualitative measures that identify the highest standards of best practices Recognition comes as

Mesirow Wealth Management continues to grow organically as well as through strategic

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned services firm, today announced that Wealth Advisors Jeffrey Condren, CFP ® and Brian Lorber, CFP ® have been named 2024 Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors by Forbes. Based on advisor surveys and interviews, the 2024 list comprises 1,621 top professionals born in 1985 or later and with a minimum of four years of experience as an advisor.



Forbes Names Mesirow Wealth Advisors Jeffrey Condren, CFP® and Brian Lorber, CFP® as 2024 Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Advisors

Continue Reading

According to Forbes, "We believe our Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor rankings are an early peek of our future Top Wealth Advisor rankings... They're seasoned, have lived through market cycles, and their deep relations with families-often representing three or more generations-position them among the best wealth management has ever seen...Most importantly, the very best advisors are laser focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives. They want to add meaning, help them live better lives."

"We congratulate Jeff and Brian on their recognition as best-in-state top next-gen advisors in wealth management," said Mesirow Wealth Management CEO Brian Price . "Both are building upon our 87-year legacy of serving individuals and families with professionalism and purpose, and we look forward to their continued contributions to Mesirow and service to clients."



Jeffrey Condren, CFP® joined Mesirow in 2015 and has nearly two decades of experience in the financial services industry. Throughout his career, he has provided invaluable guidance to a diverse clientele, navigating families though complex economic landscapes and market fluctuations. Jeff currently serves as the President of the Ravinia Associates and is an Executive Board of Trustee member at Ravinia Music Festival.

Brian Lorber, CFP®

joined Mesirow in 2010 and has 14 years of experience in the investment industry, specializing in portfolio design and planning. He and his team have spent decades building strong relationships with their clients and in many cases now proudly serve four generations of families.

As a Barron's

Top 100 RIA firm , Mesirow Wealth Management offers a differentiated approach that places equal emphasis on customized, comprehensive wealth plans that evolve along with clients' lives and expert investment selection in all markets, including access to traditional stock and bond opportunities as well as alternative investments. Mesirow Wealth Management has $11.4B in assets under management / assets under advisement1.

Each year, Forbes partners with SHOOK Research to evaluate prospective advisors. Evaluation criteria is gathered through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, as well as quantitative data. They weigh factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those who encompass the highest standards of best practices. For the complete list of 2024 Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Advisors and methodology, visit .

For more information on Mesirow Wealth Management, visit mesirow/wealthmanagement .

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow , follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark , our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms.

Media

[email protected]

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

1. Assets under management is as of 6.30.2024 and Assets under advisement is as of 12.31.2023. Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets.

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2024, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow/award-recognition-disclosures

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.