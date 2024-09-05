Eco Material Technologies Releases 2023 Sustainability Report Highlighting Significant Progress In Reducing Concrete Industry Emissions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company prevents 5.9 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions while expanding sustainable offerings

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Material Technologies Inc. ("Eco" or the "Company"), the leading producer, marketer and distributor of supplementary cementitious materials ("SCMs") and producer of Green Cement products in the United States, today released its comprehensive 2 023 Sustainability Report detailing the Company's environmental and social impact across its operations.

Key highlights from the report include:



Diverted more than 10.2 million tons of material from landfills in 2023, including fresh fly ash, bottom ash, and harvested landfilled ash

Avoided 5.9 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions through the use of sustainable products, equivalent to powering over 769,000 homes for a full year

On track to double SCM volumes to 20 million tons annually by 2030, up from 10 million tons in 2023

Successfully issued an additional $125 million in Green Bonds, bringing the total to $650 million, to fund sustainable projects and innovations

Partnered with ClimeCo and other stakeholders to develop the first-ever U.S. Low-Carbon Cement Protocol for generating voluntary carbon credits Reduced Total Recordable Incident Rate below 1.0, significantly lower than the industry average, reflecting the Company's strong commitment to employee safety

"Our 2023 results demonstrate Eco Material's continued leadership in decarbonizing the cement and concrete industries," said Rob McNally, Chief Growth Officer, Eco Material Technologies. "By expanding our production of near-zero carbon supplementary cementitious materials, we are enabling our customers to significantly reduce their environmental footprint while improving the performance of concrete. Our innovative products like PozzoSlag® and PozzoCEM® can replace up to 100% of ordinary portland cement in certain applications, dramatically cutting emissions."

The report outlines Eco Material's strategy focused on sustainable products, thriving communities, corporate governance and responsible operations. Notable initiatives include:

Expanding fly ash harvesting and beneficiation capabilities, with new plants in Texas and GeorgiaDeveloping innovative low-carbon cement alternatives, including green cement that produced 69,000 tons and avoided over 50,000 metric tonnes of CO2 in 2023Investing in employee health, safety and diversity programs, including comprehensive training and equitable hiring practices

The company also highlighted its partnership with home builder Hive3D to produce 3D printed homes using mortar-like ink that replaces 50% to 100% of ordinary portland cement with Eco Material's products, demonstrating another real-world application of its sustainable materials.

"As we look ahead, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in sustainable construction materials," said Grant Quasha, CEO, Eco Material Technologies. "Our goal is not just to reduce the carbon footprint of the concrete industry, but to revolutionize how we build for a more sustainable future."

The full 2023 Sustainability Report, including detailed metrics and case studies, can be found by clicking here .

About Eco Material Technologies, Inc.

Eco Material Technologies Inc. ("Eco Material" or "the Company") is the leading producer, marketer and distributor of ash based sustainable SCM products in the United States. Eco Material is also an environmentally focused, near-zero carbon cement producer in the United States. SCMs are the most impactful, environmentally friendly alternative materials to portland cement that significantly reduce the CO2 footprint and improve the performance and longevity of cement's end-product, concrete. Coal ash and volcanic ash are used to replace a portion of highly polluting portland cement in concrete and can be further upgraded to higher performance Green Cement products by the Company. Eco Material also supplies services to electric utilities related to management of coal ash and other CCPs and recycles over 10 million ton per year of material into beneficial use - reducing emissions and avoiding landfilling of material.

