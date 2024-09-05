Scheerer Bearing Launches Comprehensive Online Catalog Built By CADENAS Partsolutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industrial bearings adds digital tools to enhance customer experience and streamline procurement processes.

CINCINNATI and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheerer Bearing , a renowned bearing manufacturer and global supplier, has unveiled an extensive catalog

featuring a diverse range of ball, roller, and thrust bearings, built by CADENAS PARTsolutions. With a legacy of over six decades in the industry, Scheerer Bearing specializes in engineering precision bearings tailored to meet the unique requirements of their clients across various sectors.

"Since our inception, Scheerer Bearing has been committed to manufacturing, developing, and engineering high-quality bearings right here in America," stated Daniel Geil, the Sales Manager at Scheerer Bearing. "Our comprehensive product line encompasses everything from tapered to cylindrical bearings, slew rings, and spherical bearings, catering to a wide spectrum of industrial applications."

Scheerer Bearing prides itself on its customer-centric approach, prioritizing personalized service and engineering support for each client. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Scheerer Bearing offers tailored solutions, whether for large or small-batch runs or specialized engineering projects, distinguishing itself as a trusted partner in the industry.

"Our philosophy revolves around putting the client's needs first," added Geil. "We understand that every project is unique, and our team is dedicated to engineering products that precisely meet their specifications and application requirements."

The launch of Scheerer Bearing's online catalog marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to enhancing the customer experience. The user-friendly interface enables customers to browse and select from a wide range of bearings with countless customization options based on application needs.

"With the introduction of our online catalog, we aim to provide customers with greater accessibility and convenience in sourcing the bearings they need," stated Geil. "By offering detailed CAD images and specifications online, we empower our clients to make informed decisions and get the product they need faster."

Scheerer Bearing is a leading manufacturer and global supplier of large size industrial rolling bearings, serving diverse industries with precision-engineered solutions. With corporate offices and manufacturing facilities located in the Philadelphia area, Scheerer Bearing combines decades of expertise with a customer-centric approach to deliver superior bearing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients worldwide.

