Maryland’S Brandon Brittingham Moves 30-Person Top-Producing Team To Exp Realty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®,“the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced Brandon Brittingham, a leading force in Maryland's real estate scene, has moved his 30-person team to eXp Realty.



Brittingham spent 16 years with a traditional brokerage, leading the top-producing team in Maryland for large teams, as ranked by RealTrends. His team sold a staggering 7,000+ homes in his career and closed over $1.5 billion in sales while at Long & Foster. In 2022, Brittingham's team was No. 1 in Maryland for large teams and No. 2 large team in the United States. His team achieved the No. 3 spot for mega teams in 2023, their first year in that category. His team was also his brokerage's top-producing team in units for their region for 10 consecutive years.

“Brandon's achievements truly demonstrate his commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are proud to welcome him and his team to eXp Realty,” said Leo Pareja, eXp Realty Chief Executive Officer.“In 2022 alone, he sold over 300 homes single-handedly, with his team selling more than 777 homes for $228 million in sales volume. We look forward to working with Brandon as he continues to grow and set the standard for excellence.”

Brittingham also has the distinction of being one of the youngest members to win Realtor® of the Year for the Coastal Association of Realtors®.

“For me, by far, what eXp could do to support the growth of my business along with their vision, hands down, made the most sense,” said Brittingham.“eXp stood out due to its innovative approach, community of top producers, and alignment with my vision.”

