ZAGG Announces Custom Glass In Partnership With Screen Skinz

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG , a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced its partnership with Screen Skinz , a leading custom screen protection company, to introduce Custom Glass ($59.99). This innovative product combines state-of-the-art screen protection with disappearing custom designs. ZAGG will also retail Screen Skinz officially licensed screen protectors from popular sports and entertainment brands. Licensed products will initially be available with designs and will include MLB designs later this month. The portfolio will further expand to include NBA, NCAA, and additional entertainment properties over time.



“We built Screen Skinz during the pandemic between Houston, TX and Lakeland, FL. It started as an idea that Clay Canning, Co-Founder of Screen Skinz executed in his parents' laundry room, and now we are partnering with the global leader in screen protection,” said Rashaun Brown, CEO of Screen Skinz.“We believe this partnership represents a transformative moment within the screen protection industry. ZAGG is a leader in screen protection innovation, and we're excited to partner with them to bring Custom Glass to market.”

Key Features and Benefits of Custom Glass:



Official Licensed: ZAGG will retail licensed screen protectors on ZAGG.com from the NFL and MLB, with plans to expand to the NBA, NCAA, and entertainment properties such as Sanrio later this fall. All designs are manufactured and licensed by Screen Skinz, Inc.

Innovative Technology: Custom Glass utilizes Screen Skinz's patent-pending technology, ensuring that designs are visible when the phone is off and disappear when in use, providing both aesthetic appeal and top-tier protection. Limited Lifetime Warranty: Customers may order Custom Glass directly from where all orders will be fulfilled. ZAGG backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the Custom Glass with the same design if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.



“Partnering ZAGG with Screen Skinz is a game-changer,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president global marketing for ZAGG.“We're thrilled to offer consumers a unique opportunity to protect their devices while expressing their passion for their favorite teams, characters, and more.”

Custom Glass is available for pre-order today on with shipments arriving within 7-10 days of placing an order. Initially launching for iPhone, ZAGG plans to extend compatibility to Android devices soon.

“Every start-up has that pie-in-the-sky scenario, and for us, partnering with ZAGG was that scenario,” said Brown.“ZAGG is the global leader and innovator for screen protection, and we knew this could be a massive opportunity with our technology alongside them.”

For more information on Custom Glass and to view the full range of available designs, please visit .

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 400 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company's website at and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Screen Skinz

Screen Skinz is a leading custom screen protection manufacturing company specializing in premium, personalized screen protectors with innovative disappearing designs. These unique designs are visible when your phone is off and seamlessly disappear when the screen is on. With Screen Skinz, your screen protector not only safeguards your device but also serves as a canvas for self-expression, crafted just for you. Headquartered in Florida with operations in Texas and Oregon, Screen Skinz offers the ability to create custom designs or choose from officially licensed screen protectors from the NFL, MLB, NBALAB, Collegiate Licensing Company, Fanatics Licensing Company, and major entertainment brands. For more information, please visit the company's website at and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

