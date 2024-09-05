Threatened By Climate Change, Drop In Giving, Sanctuaries Band Together For National Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

5th Annual“Goat Games” Seeks to Raise $250,000 for Sanctuaries Coast to Coast

SAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From September 5 to 28, New York's Catskill Animal Sanctuary (CAS) will once again host The Goat Games , a nationwide fundraising competition between 16 sanctuaries threatened by climate change, inflation, and a precipitous drop in giving since Covid.

The Goat Games will feature four rounds of an bracket-style competition in which each sanctuary is paired against a single“competitor”--the highest-earning sanctuary will advance to the second round, and the process will repeat itself until a winner emerges. Supporters of the competing sanctuaries will rally behind the sanctuary of their choice, donating online to help them advance through each round. The collective goal is to raise $250,000, with every dollar going directly to support the life-saving mission of each participating sanctuary.

Kathy Stevens, Founder of Catskill Animal Sanctuary, and her team created The Goat Games during Covid when numerous revenue sources dried up. She explains:“When people think of 'animal rescue,' they think of dogs and cats. But farm animals are victims of animal cruelty, of climate change, of animal agriculture, and more. This is a collective mission to provide a better world for them.”

How It Works:

From September 5th through September 28th, sanctuaries will compete in rounds: winners will continue in the Champion's Bracket while others will advance in the Second Chance Bracket, providing multiple opportunities for success for all sanctuaries. The competition culminates in the final round, where first, second, and third prizes, sponsored by the ASPCA, will be awarded. Regular social media challenges will encourage audience engagement.

“For nearly all of us, donations are down and costs are up,” says CAS Development Manager Amber Moore.“It seems like we learn of a sanctuary closure nearly every week. We're looking forward to having a little fun again and being the rising tide for sanctuaries from Florida and Vermont to Texas and Oregon!”

This year's participating sanctuaries include

13 Hands Equine Rescue (Clinton Corners, NY)

Bat World Sanctuary (Weatherford, TX)

Catskill Animal Sanctuary (Saugerties, NY)

February Star Sanctuary (Knoxville, MD)

Goats With Horns Animal Sanctuary (Gilbert, AZ)

Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue (Afton, VA)

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary (PA) (Dalton, PA)

Little Bear Sanctuary (FL) (Punta Gorda, FL)

Luvin' Arms Animal Sanctuary (Erie, CO)

River's Wish Animal Sanctuary (Spokane, WA)

Safe Haven Farm Sanctuary (Poughquag, NY)

Safe Haven Rabbit Rescue (Clinton, NJ)

Sanctuary One (Jacksonville, OR)

Vine Sanctuary (Springfield, VT)

Wildwood Farm Sanctuary & Preserve (Newberg, OR)

Yesahcan Sanctuary, Inc. (Lake City, FL)

To participate in Goat Games, please visit here .

About Catskill Animal Sanctuary:

Founded in 2001, Catskill Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit, 115-acre refuge in New York's Hudson Valley. It is home to eleven species of rescued farmed animals with hundreds of residents at any given time. In addition to providing rescue, rehabilitation, and lifelong sanctuary, CAS offers virtual and onsite educational programs, including a groundbreaking partnership with New York City's Mayor's Office of Food Policy, that advocate plant-based living as the very best way to end animal suffering, improve human health, and heal an ailing planet.

For more information, call (914) 388-4984 or go to .

Kathy Stevens

Catskill Animal Sanctuary

+1 914-388-4984

