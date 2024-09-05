Severe Fall Allergy Season Expected In Mississippi Due To Rising Temperatures And Increased Rainfall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fall Allergies in Mississippi

- Dr. Patricia Stewart, Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Mississippi residents eagerly anticipate the arrival of fall, allergy sufferers should prepare for a challenging fall allergy season. Compared to last year, increased allergens are expected due to rising temperatures and higher rainfall.

The combination of warmer temperatures and increased rainfall provides an ideal environment for plants like ragweed to thrive and multiply over longer periods. This results in larger quantities of pollen being released into the air in the fall. This pollen can travel long distances and affect those with asthma and allergies in Mississippi. Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinics across the state are preparing for the season by offering immunotherapy treatments and educating patients on managing their allergy triggers.

“While the severe drought in 2023 caused significant problems for many in our state, it did reduce the growth of plants that produce fall pollen,” said Dr. Joshua Fowler, physician at the Starkville location of the Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic.“In contrast, the surplus of rainfall in 2024 is likely to make fall allergies more prevalent this year.”

Now with eight locations throughout the state, including two new clinics in McComb and Starkville this year, Mississippi Asthma & Allergy aims to assist all Mississippi residents suffering from asthma and allergies through personalized treatment plans, helping them return to enjoying life without the worry of allergies and asthma.

﻿“Our clinics see a significant increase in patients during this time of year,” said Dr. Patricia Stewart, physician at the Jackson location of the Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic.“Ragweed pollen is a major trigger for fall allergies and asthma, and we aim to provide our patients with quality care along with valuable information on associated symptoms and prevention.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Mississippi Asthma & Allergy website at and follow them on Facebook (Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic PA) and Twitter (@MSAsthmaAllergy).

About Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic

Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic, P.A. has been serving Mississippi for more than 50 years. With clinics located in D'Iberville, Jackson, Ridgeland, Meridian, Mccomb, Oxford, Hattiesburg, and Starkville, their highly trained and respected network of allergy and asthma specialists are able to treat and assist patients from anywhere in Mississippi. Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic's mission is to help patients who suffer from asthma and allergies find relief through a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.

Creed Cannon

Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.