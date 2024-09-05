Accelerator Card Global Market 2024 To Reach $73.55 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 38.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The accelerator card market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.67 billion in 2023 to $20.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in demand for high-performance computing, rise of big data analytics, increase in complexity of data centers, increase in proliferation of cloud computing, increase in need for energy-efficient computing solutions, and the expansion of digital transformation initiatives across various industries.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Accelerator Card Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The accelerator card market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $73.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for high-performance computing, increasing proliferation of data centers, increasing adoption of cloud services, rise in big data analytics, and increasing need for energy-efficient computing solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Accelerator Card Market

The rise in digitization is expected to propel the growth of the accelerator card market going forward. Digitization is the process of converting information into a digital format that computers can read. The growing digitization is contributed by improved efficiency and automation, accelerated innovation, increased productivity, and growing internet adoption. Accelerator cards are crucial for advancing digitization, offering the computational power, efficiency, and flexibility needed to effectively manage modern digital workloads and applications.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Accelerator Card Market Growth?

Key players in the accelerator card market include Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Accelerator Card Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the accelerator card market offers AI-enabled accelerator cards to enhance performance in various applications. AI-enabled accelerator cards are specialized hardware components that accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

How Is The Global Accelerator Card Market Segmented?

1) By Type: High-Performance Computing Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator

2) By Processor Type: Central Processing Units (CPU), Graphics Processing Units (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA), Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

3) By Application: Video And Image Processing, Machine Learning, Financial Computing, Data Analytics, Mobile Phones

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Accelerator Card Market

North America was the largest region in the accelerator card market in 2023. The regions covered in the accelerator card market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Accelerator Card Market Definition

Accelerator card refers to a specialized hardware device that boosts a computer's performance by taking over particular tasks from the central processing unit (CPU). They work alongside the main CPU to offload and accelerate computations, improving overall system performance for demanding tasks.

Accelerator Card Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global accelerator card market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Accelerator Card Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on accelerator card market size, accelerator card market drivers and trends, accelerator card market major players, accelerator card competitors' revenues, accelerator card market positioning, and accelerator card market growth across geographies. The accelerator card market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

