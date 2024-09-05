Mumbai Metro Announces Extended Train Services During Ganapati Festival

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) on Thursday announced an extension of its metro train services during the Ganpati Festival.

The announcement was made by the Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee who emphasised the importance of providing enhanced services to accommodate the increased demand during the festival period.

In light of the increased number of late-night commuters and devotees attending the Ganpati Festival, the last metro service from both Andheri West and Gundavali terminals will be extended from 11 pm to 11.30 pm between September 11 and September 17.

The last train service from both Andheri (West) and Gundavali terminals will be extended by 30 minutes. Additional services will operate at 11.15 pm and 11.30 pm from both terminals. Some services will also be extended between Gundavali and Dahisar (East) as well as Andheri (West) and Dahisar (East) stations.

This extension aims to ensure that citizens attending late-night festivities can comfortably return home using metro services.

“Ganapati festival is a significant cultural event in Mumbai, and it is our responsibility to provide seamless transportation for all devotees and citizens. By extending the metro train services, we are making sure that commuters have an efficient and convenient option to travel late at night during the festive season,” Sanjay Mukherjee said.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Rubal Agarwal said that they have always prioritised the needs of our commuters, and the decision to extend train timings during the Ganpati festival reflects the commitment to enhancing the commuter experience.

“The additional services will not only reduce congestion but also ensure safe and reliable travel for those returning home after participating in festival activities,” he said.