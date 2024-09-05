India Set To Be World’S 3Rd-Largest Economy Be Decade’S End: Gautam Adani

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) It is now well established that by the end of this decade, India is set to be the world's third-largest under Prime Narendra Modi-led government's third term, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, said here on Thursday.

In his address at the city's Jai Hind College on the occasion of Teachers' Day, Gautam Adani said that India is also positioned to consolidate the several groundbreaking initiatives launched by the and continue the economic and social programmes that have driven our spectacular journey over the past decade.

"As a nation, we have never been closer to this aspiration than today. We stand on the brink of an incredible period, where India is poised to become one of the greatest growth platforms the world will have ever witnessed," the Adani Group Chairman said.

Despite global macro-economic conditions, India continues to remain a bright spot. The country has become the fifth-largest economy in the world. The IMF has raised its economic growth forecast for the country for FY25 to 7 per cent from 6.8 per cent projected in April. The World Bank has also revised India's growth outlook from the previous forecast of 6.6 per cent to 7 per cent in the current fiscal. What makes India's growth even more certain and exciting is the tremendous momentum driven by the digital transformation.

"Over the past decade, we have built a formidable digital infrastructure that is now the envy of the world. Take UPI. It is a revolution in digital finance that has made seamless transactions a way of life for millions. Also, our leadership in mobile technology has further empowered every corner of our nation, making digital inclusion a reality," said Gautam Adani.

According to him, while the Adani Group have helped redefine India's infrastructure across airports, ports, logistics, industrial parks and energy, it is not the victories that define them.

"It is the mindset to take on and overcome challenges that have shaped the Adani Group's journey. Resilience is not about avoiding falls. It is about rising stronger after every fall. It's about pushing through the impossible and emerging stronger on the other side," the Adani Group Chairman said.