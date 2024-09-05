Datacor Welcomes Barry Vandevier As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacor, a leading provider of process and distribution software, is excited to announce the appointment of Barry Vandevier as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this newly created role, Mr. Vandevier will join the executive team to drive operational excellence and spearhead strategic initiatives to enhance the organization's growth and efficiency.

Prior to joining Datacor, Barry spent ten years at Asurion, the world's largest technology protection provider. Barry was Asurion's Chief Operating Officer (COO) for six years and Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the prior four years. As COO, Barry provided global leadership for the company's core operations, including Product Management, Technology, Customer Solutions, and Supply Chain Management. During his tenure, Barry led numerous cross functional initiatives, from new industry solutions to a complete rewrite of the core technology stack managing millions of claims per month. Barry began his career at American Airlines, then joined Travelocity in its startup phase as a software developer, ultimately becoming its Chief Technology Officer. Later, he joined Sabre as its CIO, overseeing technology for airline, travel agency, and hotel product offerings.

At Datacor, Mr. Vandevier will be responsible for overseeing daily operations, implementing strategic goals, and optimizing operational processes to drive sustainable growth. He will play a pivotal role in aligning the company's operational strategies with its long-term vision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barry to our team," said Tom Jackson, president of Datacor. "With his extensive background leading operations at Asurion, his technology and development experience at Sabre and Travelocity, and his seven-year tenure as a member of Datacor's Board of Directors, Barry is uniquely positioned to lead our operational efforts and help us achieve our ambitious goals. Barry's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission and driving continued success."

Barry earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. In Nashville, Barry served as a Director and Chairman of the Nashville Technology Council and is currently a Director on the Board for the Nashville Chamber of Commerce.

Barry has been the recipient of multiple industry awards, including the Tennessee CIO Orbie Leadership Award, CIO of the Year and Hall of Fame inductee by The Greater Nashville Technology Council, and recognized as Outstanding Young Alumnus by Southern Methodist University.

Barry has served as a Datacor board member for the last seven years and will be transitioning off the board as he joins Datacor full-time.

"I am excited to join Datacor and contribute to its ongoing success," said Barry Vandevier. "I look forward to working with such a talented team and to driving initiatives that will enhance our operations and create value for our customers."

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage, and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts, and serving as a partner in business improvement, we help modern businesses optimize operations to better serve their customers. Learn more at .

