Tallo And SC Future Makers Expand Partnership To Prepare The Next Generation For Successful Careers Across South Carolina

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with SC Future Makers and its reach throughout the Palmetto State," said Allison Danielsen, CEO of Tallo. "Our ongoing collaboration plays a crucial role in reaching and empowering the next generation of South Carolina's workforce by providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. We are committed to nurturing this talent pipeline, ultimately driving economic growth and innovation within the state."

In the last 8 years of their partnership, Tallo and SCFM have served over 130,000 residents. This year, the initiative plans to increase engagement among profile holders and build upon that success by onboarding an additional 80,000 profiles of students during the 2024-2025 academic year.

“The partnership between Tallo and SC Future Makers underscores our unwavering commitment to South Carolina's future workforce,” said Elisabeth Kovacs of SC Future Makers.“Our state's employers have incredible and meaningful opportunities to offer and our goal is to take this initiative to the next level by increasing engagement and connectivity throughout South Carolina.”

South Carolina employers can participate in this initiative by building a presence on the Tallo platform for free. This direct access to a growing pool of talented individuals bridges the gap between education and employment, allowing local companies to tap into the state's emerging talent.

About Tallo

Tallo is a leading online platform that brings talent and opportunity closer together by providing tools to explore and discover career paths, learn and earn credentials of value, and a job to build a better life. Tallo represents nearly 2 million talented individuals from 29,500 high schools and over 4,500 colleges, and partners with over 500 nationally recognized colleges, companies, and organizations to build a thriving economy.

About SC Future Makers

SC Future Makers is the workforce and education foundation of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance that connects emerging talent with opportunities in advanced manufacturing and other industries throughout South Carolina. Since its debut in 2016, SC Future Makers has worked with more than 130,000 South Carolinians and more than 200 South Carolina high schools. For more information, visit .

