Indianapolis-Based TRIMEDX Named 30Th In 2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Inspiring Workplaces Group recognizes based on 6 key elements that create an inspiring workplace

Indianapolis, Indiana, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX―an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity―recently learned it was named 30th in the Inspiring Workplaces Group's 2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list, recognizing people-first organizations.

The Top 100 list is compiled from the highest-scoring winners across each of IW's operating regions worldwide, including Asia, Australasia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and the UK & Ireland. In each region, The Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2024 asks the same case study questions consisting of six key elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:



Culture and purpose

Leadership

Wellbeing

Inclusion

Employee Voice Experience

Winners in each region were scored by an independent local expert judging panel, which were subsequently announced at special in-person and online ceremonies earlier in the year. TRIMEDX finished 29th amongst all finalists in North America.

“To be featured in the top tier of people-first organizations across the continent and globe is an amazing accomplishment,” says TRIMEDX Chief Human Resources & Diversity Officer Dawn Griffin.“The culture we have created at TRIMEDX is a result from years of listening to our associates and adjusting to create a workplace for everyone. And we'll strive to get even better as we learn from our associates how we can continuously improve.”

Organizations of all sizes and industries entered a category defined by how many people are within the business. Independent judges selected the finalists after reviewing applications. A full list of the Global Top 100 can be found here.

“Congratulations to this year's Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces. It's the first time we have entries making this distinguished list from Asia and the Middle East & Africa,” says Matt Manners, founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group.“One clear message we can take from this news is that despite what else might be going on in the world, there is a clear and global desire to put PeopleFirst being led by the private sector. Our mission is to change the world through the world of work, and recognizing these Inspiring Workplaces and their dedicated employees is a crucial step in that journey. Congratulations to all the winners.”

###

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety & protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring WorkplacesTM believes in recognizing and helping to shape the forward-thinking organizations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.

Attachment

2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces

CONTACT: Andrew Welch TRIMEDX 317-957-5146 ...