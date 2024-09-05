New Birth Partners With Federal Agencies For Student Loan Workshop On Sept. 7Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Collaborative Effort Aims to Provide Critical Resources and Guidance on Student Loan Repayment and Forgiveness

- Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant

STONECREST, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Birth Partners with Agencies for Student Loan Workshop on Sept. 7th

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is excited to announce a special Student Loan Workshop in collaboration with several esteemed federal agencies and community partners. This free event is designed to offer vital support and resources to individuals facing challenges with student loan repayment, default, and forgiveness.

The workshop will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at noon at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Attendees will receive training on various student loan repayment and forgiveness options, aimed at equipping them with the knowledge needed to effectively manage their student debt. Following the training, there will be breakout sessions where borrowers can receive personalized support and guidance from experts.

This initiative is generously supported by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Federal Student Aid, the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Civic Nation, Congressman Hank Johnson, and the DeKalb Pastors Christian Alliance.

"We are committed to addressing the challenges that student loan borrowers face by providing them with the tools and information necessary to navigate their financial obligations," said Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. "This workshop is an opportunity for us to extend our ministry's mission of financial stewardship by empowering our community with the knowledge to achieve financial freedom."

Event Details:

.What: Student Loan Workshop

.When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at noon

.Where: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Stonecrest, GA

.Cost: Free and open to the public

