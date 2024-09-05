Contractor Lead Partners 2024 State Of Local SEO For Contractors Report: Unveils Top And Bottom Performing U.S. Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The 2024 State of Local SEO for Contractors report reveals critical insights into the performance of 9,782 contractor profiles nationwide.

- Julian Hooks

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A groundbreaking study analyzing 9,782 contractor Business Profiles across the United States has revealed critical insights into the online presence and customer satisfaction of local contractors.

The 2024 State of Local SEO for Contractors report highlights the top and bottom-performing locations, key facts, and essential recommendations for improvement.

Top-Performing Cities:

New Castle, DE: Leading the nation with 1.63 reviews per capita and an impressive average star rating of 4.65.

Newark, DE: Not far behind, with a stellar average star rating of 4.85 and a high volume of positive reviews.

Stamford, CT: Achieving the highest average star rating of 4.94, reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction.

Bottom-Performing Cities:

Green River, WY: Lowest average star rating at 3.53, indicating significant room for improvement.

Beatrice, NE: Struggling with an average star rating of 3.78.

Bethel, AK: Showing low customer satisfaction with an average star rating of 3.89.

Key Findings:

14% of Contractors Lack a Website: A significant disadvantage in today's digital age, missing out on numerous business opportunities.

8% Have a Rating Below 4.0 Stars: Of the companies ranking in the top 20, showcasing the importance of maintaining high ratings...

22% Are Missing H1 Tags on Their Homepage: Vital for SEO, missing H1 tags can negatively impact search engine rankings.

17% Have Under 200 Words of Text on Their Homepage: Insufficient content can affect both SEO and user engagement.

12% Have Incomplete Homepage Titles: Poorly optimized titles can reduce visibility in search results.

Top Customer Satisfaction Categories by Rating:

Retaining Wall Supplier: Perfect score of 5.0.

Insulation Contractor: Near-perfect rating of 4.98.

Asphalt Contractor: High rating of 4.96.

Bottom Customer Satisfaction Categories by Rating:

Solar Energy Company: Lowest rating at 4.10.

Building Materials Store: Rating of 4.20.

Patio Enclosure Supplier: Rating of 4.30.

Importance for Local Contractors:

This report underscores the importance of a strong online presence and high customer satisfaction. For contractors, these factors are critical in building trust, attracting new clients, and maintaining a competitive edge.

Recommendations:

Develop a Professional Website: Ensure a mobile-friendly website that highlights services, showcases testimonials, and includes contact information.

Encourage Positive Reviews: Focus on delivering excellent service and implementing a strategy for managing and responding to reviews.

Optimize On-Page SEO: Use clear, descriptive H1 tags and ensure sufficient content on key pages.

Craft Effective Page Titles: Create concise, descriptive titles that include primary keywords.

Addressing common SEO issues can significantly enhance contractors' online presence, attract more customers, and stay competitive in the digital landscape. The 2024 State of Local SEO for Contractors report provides valuable insights and actionable recommendations for improvement.

For more detailed insights and access to the full report, please visit .

About Contractor Lead Partners :

Contractor Lead Partners specializes in providing customer acquisition to contractors across the United States. Our mission is to help local businesses thrive in the digital age through effective online strategies and best practices.

Julian Hooks

Contractor Lead Partners

+1 571-506-0531

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.