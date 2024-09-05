BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMEBER EDITIONS OF FINTECH MAGAZINE & INSURTECH DIGITAL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The September editions of

FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital include an exclusive interview with Saphyre Co-Founders Gabino Roche Jr and Stephen Roche plus exclusive insights from Temenos, Old Mutual and Tealbook

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of FinTech Magazine

and InsurTech Digital . These publications are highly regarded voices within the Sector for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with Saphyre Co-Founders Gabino Roche Jr and Stephen Roche on the importance of real-trading solutions post T+1.

"With Saphyre, traders can digitally authenticate and authorise a resolution to a trade exception issue in post-trade with real-time automation"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Temenos, GCash and Tealbook. Plus the Top 10 Fintech Founders.

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

InsurTech Digital

This month's edition features an exclusive report with May Govender, CIO of Old Mutual on the 179 year old institution's migration to the Cloud.

"As an Insurance organisation, it's imperative for us to stay abreast of these customer trends and meet their evolving expectations"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Woodruff Sawyer, Fadata and more. Plus the Top 10 Insurtech Platforms.

You can visit InsurTech Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing insurance industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website .

SOURCE BizClik Media