Velostics Unveils Advanced 3-Way Scheduling Solution To Revolutionize Cashflow For Shippers

Velostics, a pioneer in logistics scheduling, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking 3-Way scheduling solution. Designed specifically for shippers, this innovative solution improves their cash cycle.

The 3-Way Scheduling Solution is engineered to seamlessly orchestrate scheduling operations, enabling shippers to synchronize inbound shipments with suppliers and carriers on one side, while simultaneously coordinating outbound shipments to consignees and carriers on a single platform. In addition, this solution reduces holding costs for customer managed freight by orchestrating customer pickup. This approach ensures that all parties involved are aligned for better collaboration, improving supply chain communication and enabling quicker response to exceptions and issues.

A New Era of Logistics Excellence

"The industry has an ailing problem of manual scheduling. Legacy TMS/WMS systems offer basic scheduling solutions, newer entrants offer functionality limited to dock scheduling. As a result, the gap is being filled by manual emails or calls to consignees for appointments. Velostics is excited to introduce our innovative 3-Way Scheduling Solution, which will automatically generate scheduling pages for all suppliers and consignees for our customers," said Gaurav Khandelwal, CEO of Velostics. "As simple as Calendly, this solution takes the hassle out of emailing/calling consignees for delivery times, then coordinating with your brokers/carriers. By streamlining scheduling and improving the cash cycle, we are reducing shipment costs and delivering tremendous value to the CFO."

Cash Flow Management

Customer Managed Freight - Velostics enables customers to be immediately notified when their order is ready for pickup. Removing any friction due to manual back and forth, shippers are now able to predict when they can invoice and reduce the cost of holding inventory.

Outbound Prepaid - Shippers can't invoice if they can't ship. They can't ship if they don't have a delivery appointment. By automating delivery appointment booking, Velostics unlocks the ability for shippers to invoice without any delay. Velostics Pass enables POD capture via e-sign to further ensure invoices are not rejected.

Inbound Collect - Shippers can pick up from suppliers by booking a pickup appointment using the 3-Way generated supplier scheduling page. No more manual calls or emails to suppliers for pickup times. With a reliable system to select the best pick up time, shippers reduce inventory carrying costs and improve their cash cycle.

By adopting this advanced scheduling tool, shippers can quickly identify unset appointments, monitor shipments that have not yet arrived, and take proactive measures to address potential issues before they escalate, example: The solution's real-time communication capabilities ensure that all stakeholders are kept informed and aligned, minimizing the risk of miscommunication and delays.

Significant Outcomes

Data from our systems shows that our clients have experienced efficiencies in their operations such as:



30% to 33% labor reduction on receiving.

90% + reduction in detention claims after streamlining operations. 80%+ reduction in loading times.

Seamless Integration and Enhanced Efficiency

The 3-Way Scheduling Solution integrates effortlessly with existing Transportation Management Systems (TMS), allowing for the consolidation of available appointments into a single, unified view. This compatibility ensures that logistics service providers (LSPs) and carriers can make informed scheduling decisions, enhancing operational efficiency across the board. Velostics is natively integrated with Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) and Mercury Gate, meaning you can go live in one day with the solution and start savings and efficiencies very quickly. For consignees and suppliers that have existing scheduling systems, Velostics enables easy integration to their systems leveraging API/EDI. Velostics API already conforms to the Scheduling Consortium's guideline for scheduling. This flexibility ensures that the 3-Way Scheduling Solution caters to a wide range of users, regardless of their technological infrastructure, making logistics management more accessible and streamlined for all.

About Velostics

Velostics is a pioneering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in logistics technology. Our platform is designed to unify and optimize scheduling processes, manage docks and yards efficiently, and digitize gate operations for shippers. With our industry-leading 3-Way Scheduling Solution, we are committed to driving innovation and excellence in the logistics sector, helping businesses reduce manual tasks, eliminate errors, and achieve new levels of operational efficiency.

