Urban Umbrella Welcomes Arthur Jakoby To Board Of Directors, Signaling A New Era Of Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Umbrella, the New York-based urban design firm renowned for its innovative white sidewalk scaffolding, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Arthur Jakoby to its board of directors. This strategic addition aligns with the company's ongoing leadership transformation, which includes the recent appointment of Andrew Gonnella as CEO and an expanded board. These changes herald the beginning of an exciting growth phase for Urban Umbrella as the brand broadens its geographic reach and ventures into adjacent sectors.



Arthur Jakoby, a partner at Herrick, Feinstein LP, a NYC based law firm, brings over 25 years of legal expertise in securities and commercial real estate litigation to the board. As a former SEC prosecutor, he has successfully represented companies, Board of Directors and individuals in complex regulatory, enforcement actions and commercial litigation, including landmark cases. Currently chairing Herrick's Real Estate Title Insurance Litigation Group and a former member of Herrick's Executive Committee, Arthur is consistently recognized as one of New York City's leading commercial litigation attorneys by Super Lawyers (2006-2023) issued by Thomson Reuters. His deep knowledge of both the legal and real estate sectors will be instrumental in guiding Urban Umbrella through its next chapter.

"Arthur Jakoby's experience and strategic insight make him an invaluable addition to our board," said Andrew Gonnella, CEO of Urban Umbrella. "As we embark on this new phase of growth, Arthur's expertise will help us navigate the evolving real estate market and position Urban Umbrella for continued success."

"I am thrilled to join the board of Urban Umbrella at such a pivotal time in the company's history," said Jakoby. "Urban Umbrella's unique competencies in design and engineering have already made a significant impact in New York City, and I look forward to contributing to the company's growth in hospitality, event infrastructure, and beyond."

With this latest addition to the board, Urban Umbrella is well-positioned to expand its footprint in urban design. The company's leadership team is focused on leveraging its strong foundation in engineering and urban planning to expand its product portfolio and service offerings.

About Urban Umbrella:

Founded in 2009, Urban Umbrella® emerged as the winner of the urbanSHED international design competition, led by the New York City Department of Buildings. Today, Urban Umbrella is an urban design firm best known for its premium white sidewalk scaffolding that has reimagined the streets of NYC and other metropolises. Their scaffolding has benefited commercial real estate owners, tenants, and their customers by reducing construction disruption, promoting pedestrian safety, and increasing commercial visibility. With nearly a decade of experience, their designs and the Urban Umbrella brand itself have expanded far beyond construction, reaching into premium events, outdoor media, and a wide range of custom signage designs.

