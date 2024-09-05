India Has The Potential To Host Olympics And We Are Working Toward It: Randhir Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Former shooter and Acting President of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Raja Randhir Singh highlighted Asia's remarkable achievements and future ambitions in the Olympic movement citing India's potential to host the Olympics.

Singh also underscored the significant role Asia has played in the global sports arena. He began by celebrating the continent's recent accomplishments, noting the historic feat of hosting both the Tokyo Summer Games and the Beijing Winter Games within a single year. This achievement, he emphasised, is a testament to Asia's exceptional organizational skills and its pivotal role in the Olympic movement.

"The unity and strength of Asia are crucial to the success of the Olympic movement," Singh said. "Our ability to host two major Olympic events in such a short span reflects our continent's unparalleled capability and dedication to excellence."

He also highlighted the unanimous approval of Olympic Committee reforms earlier this year, which he believes further solidifies Asia's solidarity and commitment to advancing the Olympic cause.

One of the standout topics of Singh's speech was the resounding success of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Singh described the event as a "remarkable success", praising the high standards and excellent execution that marked the games. This success, he noted, sets a high bar for future Asian sporting events.

"The Hangzhou Asian Games were a remarkable success, highlighting the excellence of our sporting events. We are now looking forward to the inclusion of yoga as a demonstration sport, with hopes for its full integration into future Games. This initiative, alongside our efforts to elevate cricket and other sports, underscores our commitment to broadening the Olympic experience," he added.

Looking ahead, Singh shared his excitement about the prospect of including yoga as a demonstration sport in future games. He explained that this initiative, coupled with efforts to elevate other sports such as cricket, demonstrates Asia's commitment to expanding and enriching the Olympic experience.

Singh also spoke about the potential of India hosting the Olympics, and for this possibility was palpable, and he pledged to work diligently towards making this vision a reality.

"Our goal is to continue advancing and elevating sports in Asia, and I am hopeful that our ongoing efforts will lead to even greater accomplishments. Regarding the possibility of India hosting the Olympics, we are excited about the potential and will work towards making it a reality."