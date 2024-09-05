Pawan Kalyan And Allu Arjun Controversy: The Untold Story Behind The Feud

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Is there more to the Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun controversy than meets the eye? This article delves into the alleged feud, exploring the events that fueled the rift between the two Telugu cinema stars. From allegiances to rumored snubs, we unravel the untold story behind the Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun controversy.

The Mega family seems to be splitting into two now. Recent developments seem to be widening the gap between the two families. The controversy that arose during the Andhra Pradesh elections is slowly simmering. It is gradually getting bigger. Recently, Pawan's indirect comments on Allu Arjun, as well as Bunny's indirect comments about Pawan, are creating a big uproar.

With this controversy between Pawan and Bunny, there has been a war going on on social media for the past few days. Fans of both heroes are getting excited and fighting online. They criticize each other. They are trolling terribly. Regarding this controversy, there is no comment from the Allu compound or the Mega compound except 'nothing'. This clearly shows that there is a strong fight between the two families. In this background, what is the reason for this controversy? If we look at where the roots of this controversy lie..

It is known that Pawan Kalyan contested from the Jana Sena Party founded by him in the AP elections. He contested 21 seats from his party along with TDP and BJP. During this election, the entire Mega family supported Pawan's victory. Chiru announced his support in the form of a video. Ram Charan, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej personally participated in the campaign. It is noteworthy that producer Allu Aravind also went to Pithapuram in support of Pawan. Allu Arjun also posted on Twitter supporting Pawan. But the very next day, Allu Arjun personally went to Nandyal and participated in the campaign for the victory of YCP Nandyal MLA candidate Shilpa Ravichandra Reddy. This can be said to be the real reason for the fight. The real fight started when Bunny went for the candidate belonging to the opposition party instead of going to campaign for his own uncle. Pawan fans, Jana Sena fans and Mega fans could not digest this. Criticized on social media. Bunny was trolled badly. Bunny fans also attacked Pawan and Mega family. With this, there was a big war on social media.

It is understood from Nagababu's comments that the Mega family also took this matter seriously. Immediately after the election campaign ended, 'The one who works for the opponents while staying with us is our own stranger... The one who stands by us is our own stranger...' Nagababu's tweet became a hot topic on social media. Allu Army attacked Megafamily saying that Nagababu made this tweet referring to Allu Arjun. This created a big uproar. So Nagababu deleted the tweet after a while. After that, Niharika also spoke in a press meet and said that it is a matter between them. But she could not say that there was nothing between them. Recently, Bunny Vasu said that whatever happened, he hopes that it will be set soon. Responded carefully. Analysts are of the opinion that these developments indicate that there is a strong dispute between the Mega and Allu families, not just between Pawan and Bunny.

After Pawan became the Deputy CM, he recently spoke in a press meet and satirized that unfortunately heroes are making films on red sandalwood smuggling. Everyone was talking about Bunny. That's how the project happened. On the other hand, Bunny also made a hot comment in a movie event recently. 'I will go to any extent for the people I like, I will go for the people I like,' he gave a strong statement from the stage. Everyone is talking about Pawan. These developments made the controversy even hotter. But if you look at why Bunny did not campaign for Pawan and why he went to campaign for the opposition party, it seems that there is a big story behind it. It seems that the foundations for a fight with Pawan were laid long ago.

Pawan's fans created a ruckus at the event of Allu Arjun's film 'Sarainodu' (2017). Fans shouted and shouted that Pawan should be told. Enraged by this, Bunny made a strong comment saying, 'I will not tell you brother'. Bunny has faced similar situations on many occasions. So that day burst. After that, in another event, he talked about Chiranjeevi instead of Pawan. Looking at him, Bunny said that he was inspired by him and became an actor, and that he is his god father. But did not mention Pawan. Thus, rumors started that Bunny was angry with Pawan since then. Rumors started that there was a gap between the two.

However, the two met after that. Pawan's arrival as a guest at the 'Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India' event is special. At that time, Bunny spoke excitedly about Pawan. With this, everyone thought that the fight was over. But looking at the latest developments, it seems that they are building nests inside.

Be that as it may, there is a big strategy behind Allu Arjun doing this. It is known that he is with a big plan. Till now Bunny is in the shadow of 'Mega'. He is known as a Mega family hero. The media also writes the same. Although the 'Allu' family has a background, and despite the legacy of Ramalingaiah, after megastar Chiranjeevi, all the other heroes grew up with his support, so they are called Mega family heroes.

But Bunny is now a Pan India star. His range has changed with the movie 'Pushpa'. Global market is being targeted with 'Pushpa 2'. This time they are looking to hit hard. If this film becomes a hit, Bunny's market, image and craze will really increase. There is no need to say that he is a mega hero anymore. He can grow on his own, he can be exposed. The industry is buzzing that Bunny has taken such a decision with the same plan, that he is going with the same strategy, and to put it bluntly, Allu Arjun is moving forward with the intention of getting out of the 'Mega' shadow. It remains to be seen how much truth there is in this. But now analysts say that the dispute between Pawan and Allu Arjun is widening the gap between the Mega and Allu families. Let's see when this controversy will come to an end.