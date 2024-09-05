Did Sandip Ghosh Order Renovation? BJP Shares Letter Accusing Ex-RG Kar Principal Of Evidence Tampering

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shared a controversial letter allegedly signed by former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, ordering renovations near the hall where the body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor was discovered on August 9. The letter, dated August 10, has sparked accusations of evidence tampering. West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Mazumdar shared the letter on social media, highlighting the suspicious timing of the renovation order.



“The order, signed by Sandip Ghosh, former director of RG Kar Medical College, is dated August 10, just one day after the victim's death. Despite allegations from colleagues and protesters about tampering with the crime scene, the Police Commissioner denied it,” Mazumdar mentioned in his post.

The letter, addressed to executive engineers, cites the need for separate doctors' rooms and washrooms.

“I would like to inform you that there are deficiency of on duty Doctors' Rooms and separate attached toilets in various departments of RGKMC&H, Kolkata. You are hereby requested to do the needful immediately as per demand of Residents' Doctors of RGKMC&H," it read.

The memo, titled "Repair/Renovation/Reconstruction of on-duty Doctors' Rooms," requests immediate action to address the deficiency of doctors' rooms and attached toilets. However, the timing of the letter has raised eyebrows, with many questioning whether it is an attempt to destroy evidence related to the alleged rape and murder.

Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the CBI's anti-corruption branch on Monday in connection with alleged financial irregularities during his tenure. He has been questioned extensively about the trainee doctor's death and has challenged the Calcutta High Court's decision to transfer the corruption case to the CBI in the Supreme Court. The Calcutta High Court had ordered the transfer of the probe from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI on August 23.

