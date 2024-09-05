Prince George Growing Up Fast: Kate Middleton Getting Prince George Ready For Royal Family Duties

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Catherine, Princess of Wales , is raising her son Prince George under King Charles III's monarchy through 'slow preparation', reported The Royal Observer.

George, who turned 11 on 22 July this year, is next in line for the British throne after his father Prince William. The junior prince's official photograph released on his birthday led numerous analysts to comment on how mature and poised the prince looked.

"Most of the time he is enjoying the life of someone from the upper middle classes and spends a lot of time with Kate's family, the Middletons," The Royal Observer quoted a royal expert Phil Dampier as saying.

"However he is growing up fast and William and Kate are slowly preparing him for his role," Phil added.

Even George was praised for his body language and gave credit to Prince William. Body language expert Judi James said, as quoted by The Royal Observer,“Thanks to William's careful, hands-on induction of his eldest son, George has slowly evolved from a rather shy-looking small boy into a more confident, responsible and happily still joyful-looking eleven-year-old.”

Since centuries, heirs to the British throne have been typically raised in a rigid and far more public-facing life, which is in line with the Crown's ancient code of lifetime service for its monarchs in serving their people, says the report.

New parenting measures:

However, the future King George VII is different, and several royal commentators credit the future queen Catherine Middleton with this new trend in line 'with how modern society functions'.

"Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal," The Royal Observer quoted a Wales estate insider revealing it.

William and his future queen employ a unique approach to discipline when royal children step out of line.

"The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them," the insiders added.

The report added that the Prince and Princess of Wales have put their three children above everything else-including the Crown. This is different from previous royal generations, who lived by the mantra of 'duty first'.

In the meantime, the next monarch ensures this extra attention does not lead to spoiling the children. "They're raised with an understanding of royal procedures and protocols," The Royal Observer quoted Jo Frost of Supernanny as saying February. Frost added, "And they're raised to understand, there's a time and a place... They have a lovely balance of that and behind closed doors, no doubt they're playing games and winding each other up as siblings do, teasing each other, having fun and baking cookies and being out in nature."

It is expected that this parental leadership is set to continue in the years.