Benzinga Smallcap Conference Returns To Chicago, Bringing Investors And Companies Together

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga's SmallCap is back and bigger than ever! Set to take place on October 10, 2024 , at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL , this year's conference promises to be the premier event for small-cap investors and companies looking to connect and grow. With hundreds of live attendees and investors , the event will additionally be streamed to over 10 million viewers , offering unparalleled exposure and opportunity.

Unmatched Networking and Exclusive Opportunities

Small Cap Business Event - The Benzinga's SmallCap Conference takes place in Chicago on Oct 10.

Continue Reading

The

Benzinga SmallCap Conference is the place where small-cap companies meet investors . With exclusive 1:1 networking sessions and intimate presentations from public company executives, the event provides investors with the chance to discover hidden gems in the market and hear stories that most of the world is missing out on. The conference offers an interactive experience through Q&A sessions and a dedicated networking app that facilitates meetings.

Keynote and Featured Speakers: Shaping the Future of Small Caps

This year's featured speakers will deliver expert insights on the evolving landscape of small caps, covering everything from the interest rate environment for capital,

uplisting strategies, equity research and company growth initiatives. Notable speakers include:



Laura Chico , Managing Director, Equity Research – Wedbush Securities

Nancy Prial, Co-CEO & Sr Portfolio Manager – Essex Investment Management

David Auerbach , Chief Investment Officer – Hoya Capital

Sean McGann , Managing Director, Investment Banking – Chardan

Peter Algert , CEO & CIO – Algert Global LLC

Joseph Tucker , CEO, Director – Enveric Biosciences

Heather Davis , VP Investor Relations – EVgo

Shai Gerson , Managing Partner & Co-Head Capital Markets – Chardan

Gary Guyton , Vice President, Investor Relations – Atlas Lithium

Moishe Gubin , CEO – Strawberry Fields REIT

Greg Ethridge , CFO – Canoo

Tim Urbanowicz , Head of Investment Strategy & Research – Innovator ETFs

Daniil Gataulin , Senior Research Analyst – Chardan

Jim Kirsch , President – AGP/Alliance Global Partners USA and Canada

Brad Olesen , Chief Content Officer – Benzinga

Dee Choubey , CEO – MoneyLion

Matthew Deyoe , Executive Vice President – Sigma Lithium Corp

Chuck Bennett , CEO & Co-Founder – CORE IR

Barrington Miller, President – Grove Corporate Services

Edin Trto, Managing Director – Canaccord Genuity

Greg Falesnik, CEO – MZ North America

Louis Chen , EVP & Chief Strategy Officer – Perfect Corp Phil Carlson , Managing Director Investor Relations – KCSA

Benzinga Small Cap Advisory Council Formed

The leading experts and thought leaders in Small Cap Stocks have come together to advise

Benzinga on the formation of this conference & the participating companies:



Phil Carlson, Managing Director Investor Relations – KCSA

Jim Kirsch, President – AGP/Alliance Global Partners US & Canada

Tom Colton, Managing Director – Gateway Investor Relations

Edin Trto, Managing Director – Canaccord Genuity

Greg Falesnik, CEO – MZ North America

Barrington Miller, President – Grove Corporate Services

Chuck Bennett, CEO & Co-Founder – Core IR

Tim Melvin, Value Investing Expert David Auerbach , Chief Investment Officer – Hoya Capital

These speakers will share their experiences and strategies, helping investors understand the potential in small-cap stocks and the sectors that are poised for growth.

Why This is a Must-Attend Event

The

Benzinga SmallCap Conference is the ultimate gathering for small-cap investors and companies, offering:



1:1 Networking : Connect directly with company executives through facilitated meetings.

Exclusive Access : Presentations with Q&A sessions provide unique insights into the future of public companies. Media Coverage : With 10 million monthly readers , Benzinga's journalists will cover the event, offering companies and investors significant exposure.

Discover. Connect. Win.

This year's event promises to be

Benzinga's biggest SmallCap Conference to date , offering investors a chance to discover opportunities that others may be missing out on. Whether you're an investor looking for the next big opportunity or a company seeking to raise capital and visibility, the Benzinga SmallCap Conference is the place to be.

Register Now

Tickets are available now for

$575 per attendee , with complimentary access for qualified investors. Secure your spot and prepare for two days of networking, presentations, and deal-making. Visit bzsmallcap for more information and to register.

About

Benzinga SmallCap Conference

Benzinga's SmallCap Conference is one of the leading gatherings for small-cap companies and investors, offering a platform for networking, deal-making, and discovering investment opportunities. The event attracts thousands of attendees and is streamed to millions of viewers worldwide.

SOURCE Benzinga