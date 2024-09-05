Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its Pre-Contractual Disclosure Under SFDR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its pre-contractual disclosure under article 8 or EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) (2019/2088).

The disclosure is attached and can also be found on the Fund's website at .

The Estonian translation of the disclosure will be made available on the Baltic Horizon Fund website by 12 September 2024.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail ...



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Attachment

BHF_SFDR_pre-contractual disclosure_eng