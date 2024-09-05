Perdue Farms Partners With Sustainabase To Enhance Carbon Accounting And Sustainability Initiatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salisbury, MD, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Farms is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SustainaBase, a leading carbon accounting platform, to further strengthen the company's commitment to environmental stewardship . This collaboration will provide Perdue Farms with advanced tools to accurately measure, monitor, and manage their carbon footprint across operations, reinforcing their dedication to sustainable practices and transparent reporting.

Perdue Farms has been diligently tracking and reducing our Scope 1 & 2 emissions over the past decade. Our partnership with SustainaBase will now allow us to start capturing our Scope 3 emissions.

By leveraging this technology, Perdue Farms customers are expected to see significant benefits by enhancing their ability to report and manage indirect emissions throughout their supply chains.

“By leveraging SustainaBase's precise carbon accounting capabilities, Perdue Farms can offer greater transparency and more accurate data related to the environmental impact of our products," said Drew Getty, Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President, Environmental Sustainability, Perdue Farms.“This level of insight will help our customers meet their own sustainability goals and regulatory requirements, ultimately driving progress across the entire food and agriculture value chain.”

“The SustainaBase platform will enable precise, auditable tracking of emissions data in an innovative way. We are thrilled to be a partner supporting Perdue's continued journey towards sustainable agriculture and operations,” said Gaida Zirkelbach, co-founder and CEO at SustainaBase.

The integration of SustainaBase's carbon accounting technology is a key element in Perdue Farms' broader stewardship initiatives, including reducing waste and water intensity and supporting regenerative farming practices, as the company continues its journey in developing a more sustainable future in delivering meaningful, measurable change.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch® , Coleman Natural® , and Yummy® , as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon® , and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com . Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company's second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at .

About SustainaBase

SustainaBase is a provider of audit-ready carbon accounting and greenhouse gas (GHG) data, delivering unmatched scope 3 capabilities. Our cutting-edge software, developed by environmental scientists and programmers, simplifies the complex process of GHG emissions management enabling businesses to seamlessly meet stakeholder expectations, comply with regulatory climate disclosures, and deliver investor-grade, auditable carbon data. Discover how SustainaBase can elevate your sustainability journey at .

