Top Aces Integrates Cutting-Edge IRST On F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Infrared Search and Track Capability Elevates Training for U.S. Air Force 5th Generation Pilots

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Aces Corp. (Top Aces), the world's only commercial operator of the F-16 aircraft for advanced adversary air (ADAIR) training, announces the integration of an infrared search and track (IRST) capability on its F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighter (AAF) platform. This sophisticated IRST technology, used in military and aerospace applications to detect, track, and identify targets by measuring their infrared (IR) radiation, will significantly enhance the training experience for U.S. Air Force (USAF) 5th generation fighter pilots.



“We're delighted to add this advanced IRST capability to our ADAIR training portfolio,” says Russ Quinn, President of Top Aces Corp., a USAF veteran and former Aggressor pilot.“Fitted with Top Aces' open architecture 'Advanced Aggressor Mission System' (AAMS), our F-16 AAF will continue to rapidly integrate a range of high-tech sensors to meet evolving customer requirements.”

Top Aces' F-16 AAF aircraft, already equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, a helmet mounted cueing system, and Link-16 capabilities, have now been further upgraded with Northrop Grumman's cutting-edge OpenPodTM. Featuring Leonardo's state-of-the-art SkyWard scanning IRST, a passive long-wave infrared sensor, the system offers a wide scan volume for early target detection and engagement beyond visual range. This latest addition allows the Top Aces pilot to select and slave one advanced sensor to another, optimizing their ability to challenge 5th Generation tactics across various phases of air-to-air combat training engagements.

Top Aces collaborated with Leonardo, Northrop Grumman, Coherent Technical Services Inc. (CTSi), and Seger Aviation LLC to field the IRST on its F-16 AAF – a first of its kind in the ADAIR industry.

“The Air Force needs a highly capable adversary to train against. We firmly believe our F-16 AAF platform, combined with our highly experienced personnel, offer the most realistic and cost-effective solution to prepare the next generation of combat leaders,” continues Quinn.

About Top Aces Inc.

With more than 130,000 accident-free flight hours, Top Aces Inc. and its subsidiaries (including Top Aces Corp. and Blue Air Training Corp.) provide advanced adversary air (ADAIR) and joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) training to the world's leading armed forces. It has the largest fleet of commercially operated fighter aircraft in active service and is the world's only commercial owner/operator of the F-16. Top Aces' mission-critical training enhances the operational readiness of combat forces by delivering real-world experience, while creating significant cost efficiencies and extending the lifespan of military aircraft fleets. For more information, please visit .

Join Top Aces on Social Media:

X:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

Facebook:

Media Contact:

Erin Black

Communications Manager, Top Aces

+1 (514) 867-0886

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: