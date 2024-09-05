INTECSA Expands Global Engineering Operations With New Office In Lisbon

(MENAFN- Pressat) Lisbon, Portugal – INTECSA, a leading global engineering and consultancy firm, has announced the opening of a new office in Lisbon. This strategic expansion is set to enhance the company's capabilities in key sectors including water management, infrastructure, and architectural design, while also reinforcing its global footprint.

The Lisbon office is a critical addition to INTECSA's international operations, significantly increasing the firm's production capacity. It will play a vital role in delivering engineering and design work packages for major contracts secured from top-tier international clients. This move complements INTECSA's existing capabilities in Madrid and other locations, enabling the company to meet the growing demands of a worldwide client base.

“This expansion into Lisbon reflects our commitment to leveraging locations that offer a robust mix of talent, economic advantages, and strategic proximity to our clients” said Nuno Fragoso, International Director at INTECSA.“Lisbon provides an excellent environment for us to continue delivering high-quality engineering services on a global scale.”

While the primary focus of the new office is to support ongoing international contracts, INTECSA also sees this as an opportunity to deepen its engagement with the Portuguese market. The company is poised to build stronger local partnerships and provide tailored engineering solutions to meet the specific needs of regional clients.

With over six decades of industry experience, INTECSA is well-positioned to manage complex infrastructure projects across the globe. The Lisbon office will be staffed by a team of highly skilled professionals, carefully selected to drive innovation and maintain the company's high standards of service. These teams will be involved in prominent projects, including those in fast-developing regions like Saudi Arabia.

INTECSA anticipates that the Lisbon office will soon become a key player in its global operations, contributing to the company's growth as it explores new opportunities within Portugal and beyond.