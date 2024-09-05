ECI Issues 3Rd Phase Of J&K Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission of India (ECI) Thursday issued election notification for the 3rd phase of the General to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.

A total 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in the districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Jammu shall go to in the third and final phase of Assembly Elections-2024.

In Kashmir Division 16 Assembly Constituencies comprising 01- Karnah; 02-Trehgam; 03-Kupwara; 04-Lolab; 05-Handwara; 06- Langate; 07- Sopore; 08-Rafiabad; 09-Uri; 10-Baramulla; 11- Gulmarg; 12- Wagoora -Kreeri;13-Pattan; 14-Sonawari; 15-Bandipora; 16- Gurez (ST) and in Jammu Division 24 Assembly Constituencies comprising

59- Udhampur West; 60- Udhampur East; 61-Chenani; 62- Ramnagar(SC); 63-Bani; 64-Billawar; 65- Basohli; 66-Jasrota; 67-Kathua(SC); 68-Hiranagar; 69-Ramgarh(SC);70-Samba; 71-Vijaypur; 72-Bishnah(SC); 73-Suchetgarh(SC); S–Jammu South; 75-Bahu;76- Jammu East; 77- Nagrota;78- Jammu West; 79-Jammu North; 80-Marh(SC); 81-Akhnoor (SC) and 82-Chhamb are scheduled to go to polls in the 3rd phase of the electoral process.

As per the Notification, the last date for filing nominations is September 12, 2024 (Thursday). Scrutiny of the nomination papers shall take place on September 13, 2024 (Friday) and last date of withdrawal of candidature is September 17, 2024 (Tuesday).

The polling day for these Assembly constituencies is scheduled for October 01, 2024, (Tuesday) and the Polling will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM, the notification reads.

The polling for the first two phases of polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18 and September 25.

Assembly polls are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years and first time since the erstwhile state was carved into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370.